Barima Waini FA Interim Committee Namilco U17 tourney starts in Matarkai Sub-Region today

Kaieteur News – The newly formed Barima Waini Football Association Interim Committee now joins Guyana Football Federation Nine other Football Playing Associations to manage and run off the GFF- NAMILCO “ Thunderbolt Flour Power” U17 inter Club Football League with Matarkai Sub region launching theirs today, November 5, 2022 at Fitzburg Recreational Ground with a double header commencing at 13:00 hours sharp.

The first encounter will see Matthews Ridge FC taking on Port Kaituma Secondary School FC at 13:00 hours, while Fitzburg United FC will do battle against Oronoque FC at 15:30 hours.

Recently, Port Kaituma Secondary School FC and Fitzburg United FC received football gears from Mr. Kimtse Castello 3rd Vice Chairman BWFA for the competition.

According to Mr. Sherlon Rodrigues, Barima Waini Football Association Interim Committee member, “This is historic as region one is on the move to becoming a Football Association.” However, Rodrigues is pleading with all Football Clubs in Matarkai, Moruca and Mabaruma to have their clubs register with the BWFA as several leagues will be rolling out for the region.

“It is football clubs that control football and if we are serious about our calls on Guyana Football Federation to include us, then this is the time we as football clubs and players need to support the BWFA interim committee to becoming a Football Association. The interim Committee has lots of ground works to do and is asking all clubs, players, referees, managers, coaches, football promoters, stakeholders and corporate Guyana to support Barima Waini Football Association as we develop football for our region one youths.

Region one has lots of talented footballers as just recently we saw PK United winning the National Amerindian Heritage Football Cup (now twice ) and with many football supporters throughout the region, any corporate businesses willing to invest with BWFA will be most welcoming and shouldn’t have no second thoughts.”

On behalf of BWFA, Rodrigues would like to extend his gratitude to Guyana Football Federation and its President Mr. Wayne Forde, Mr. Franklin Wilson, Local Leader Mr. Orlando Thorne NDC Chairman Matarkai, Officer in Charge Port Kaituma Police Station, BWFA members, Clubs and Managers who are eagerly awaiting to play football and to NAMILCO thunderbolt flour power.

FIXTURES: