5 men found guilty of killing Corentyne carpenter’s murder

Kaieteur News – Five men were on Friday found guilty of the 2016 murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt, a Carpenter of East Berbice, Corentyne. The five men, Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram and Niran Yacoob, who were on trial before Justice Navindra Singh were found guilty by a 12-member Jury at the Berbice High Court.

After a two hour deliberation by the Jury, the guilty verdict was handed down. Justice Singh ordered that probation reports be prepared for the five men and set December 28, 2022 as the date for sentencing. The State was represented by Special Prosecutor, Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, and State Prosecutor, Nafeeza Baig.

Nariendatt’s family are relieved that justice has been served. In a brief comment to Kaieteur News, the deceased father said that he was pleased with the verdict.

Between October 31 and November 1, 2016, Narinedatt of No.73 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was found lifeless on the No. 70 Village Public Road hours after he attended Businessman Marcus Bisram’s birthday celebration. Nariendatt’s body was found in close proximity to Bisram’s home.

Bisram, a Guyanese-American had returned to the United States shortly after the murder of Narinedatt but was later extradited to Guyana and placed before the court for the Carpenter’s murder. He was subsequently acquitted based on the lack of evidence and set free in June 2020. However, Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack had instructed that Bisram be recommitted to stand trial for Narinedatt’s murder. Bisram, through his lawyers, appealed and subsequently High Court Judge, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall ruled that his imprisonment was unlawful and ordered his release. That decision was then overturned by the Court of Appeal and Bisram moved an appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) where it was ordered that he be released.