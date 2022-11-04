Western Tigers arrest Police; GDF advance via walk-over from GT Panthersas semi-finals dye cast

Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2022 Sports
Georgetown FA Senior League quarterfinals
Kaieteur News – In another bruising evening of football action, the semi-finalists for the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Senior League were decided on Wednesday night at the GFC Ground, Bourda.
Western Tigers, in a pulsating clash against the Guyana Police Force FC, had to dig deep in what was arguably their toughest match of the league to date; as they came from behind to equalise and then score the winner to arrest the Lawmen and secure their place and final-four date with another of their rivals, Santos FC on Sunday at the same venue.
The other match of the day should have featured the GDF FC against GT Panthers but the latter team did not show up which meant that the Army advanced without breaking a sweat and will now take on the Georgetown Football Club in the first semi-final match on Sunday from 17:00hrs.
The Police vs Western Tigers was billed as a potential humdinger and that’s exactly how it turned out in the battle of two national Coaches on either end of the Technical spectrum.
First-half exchanges were fast and furious and the only missing component of the exchanges were goals which underscored the tightness of the respective team’s back four and goalkeeper.
The second half was proving to be almost similar until the 8th minute when Police broke the deadlock with a Jemar Harrigan goal. This undoubtedly brought much relief to their fans and supporters whilst putting pressure on their opponent.
But, the lads from West Ruimveldt never gave up, and for much of the game whilst they enjoyed the better of the exchanges were not able to be effective in the final third. However, this changed in the 86th minute when elder statesman Eusi Phillips got the space that he needed and rocked the nets with a well-directed shot to knot the scores at 1-1.
Phillips’ goal pushed the game into extra time which meant that both teams now had an additional 30 minutes to really make it count. As it turned out though, it was the Tigers that roared to victory as they taped in two unanswered goals, thanks to Malachi Granum in the 105th minute and the sealer from Jermain Beckles in the 120th minute.
So, the platform is now set for Sunday’s semi-finals with what’s expected to be an evening of furious exchanges as the respective winners will earn the right to clash for the title as the best in the City.
