Timehri man gets 36 months for breaking into private jet

Kaieteur News – Albert Rajram called ‘Bunny’ of Circuit Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking into a private jet that was on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) tarmac, was jailed on Thursday for 36 months.

Forty-three-year-old Rajram made his first court appearance on Thursday, at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Judy Latchman, to face two counts of simple larceny. It is alleged that between October 26 and October 28 at the CJIA, he stole a quantity of items valued $2,160,000.

Rajram pleaded guilty to both charges and was then sentenced to 36 months imprisonment for each count. The charges will run concurrently.

Kaieteur News had reported that the private jet had arrived at the airport sometime on October 26. On October 28, when the pilots arrived at the aircraft to prepare for departure, they noticed that the main door was breached.

Authorities were called in and an investigation was launched. Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum who confirmed the incident with this publication, had related that the lone suspect was arrested.

The Crime Chief shared that the suspect informed investigators that he dug a hole under the perimeter fence of the airport and made his way onto the airport tarmac. Afterwards, he broke into the aircraft and stole several items.

Rajram was arrested at his home where a search was conducted and the articles he reportedly stole were recovered. Among the articles he is accused of stealing were iPods and alcoholic beverages.