Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as tournament bounces off today in Miami

By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil)

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all oozing with optimism, as they head into action today at the AT&T East Plaza in the FTX Arena.

Today, from 9:55 am, Gordon James, Nikkoloi Smith and Shelroy Thomas, will come up against Aruba. They will have to be without their premier player, Gordon James, who will not arrive in Miami in time for the side’s opening match-up.

However, James, the most experienced and accomplished player on the team, will be on hand when Guyana square-up against Ecuador (9:50 am) and Haiti (11:05 am) tomorrow.

Speaking to Kaieteur News before a light shootaround at the playing venue yesterday, Thomas said the tournament presents another opportunity for them to put Guyana on the international stage, taking into consideration that some of the best 3×3 players in the world, based in the FIBA Americas zone will be competing.

At last year’s inaugural tournament, the men narrowly missed out on a chance of advancing to the Main Draw. Thomas said this bunch does not feel pressured to better the country’s performance in 2021.

“I think among the players we are confident, because we have players who would’ve competed in this type of competition before, so we’re confident about the team that we have,” Thomas said.

Smith, who is making his tournament debut, but suited up for Guyana in Turkey at the Islamic Games this year, noted, “Looking forward to this one. I think this team is well balanced. We have Delroy (James) who is the best one-on-one scorer and a lot of people will be on him, so it will give myself and Shelroy the opportunity to be open, we just have to make our shots.”

With only one team advancing from the qualifiers, Guyana will need to finish on top for a chance to face Canada and Mexico in Group C of the Main Draw which will also be played tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the women’s team, playing in the tournament’s Main Draw, will face an uphill battle against the USA and Colombia, especially since the side is short-handed.

President of Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Michael Singh, told Kaieteur News that Jamaicy Ogle, one of four members on the team, was denied her US visa.

Singh said the GABF had Ogle’s interview and processing was expedited, but officials at the US Embassy in Georgetown had turned her down.

Nonetheless, Singh said he expects the women to be competitive, though facing a solid US team, made up of players from the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

NaLyssa Smith, the WNBA’s second-overall pick, along with sixth overall pick Lexie Hull and seventh overall pick Veronica Burton are part of team USA’s roster, once again making them favourites to win it all.

“We are happy to be consistent in fielding teams to such tournaments,” Singh said, while noting that with the calibre of players on show in Miami, and Guyana playing the same platform, “says a lot for our players.”

“On the female side, we were hit with obstacles from the beginning, Joy Brown and Miriam McKenzie on contract, Jada Mohan also unavailable, the replacement player being ruled out to visa issues. With all that said, we remain committed to our female programme, we intend to continue to push our girls not just to participate, but to improve at every major engagement such as AmeriCup,” Singh noted.

Singh believes the men’s team is well equipped, pointing out that, “I feel the men’s team has all the weapons and experience to defend and score frequently, which was a major issue last year. I wish them the best, we need to shine on this stage in the Miami bay area.”

The FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup tournament will wrap up on Sunday with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place match-up and finals.