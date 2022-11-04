Ramnauth disappointed with ECB’s non-approval for youth tournament

Kaieteur News – Founder of the Development Youth Cricket League in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Essequibo Coast, Devon Ramnauth, has expressed disappointment with the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) for not approving the Under-19 T20 tournament.

It was inaugurated in 2020 and had one competition in 2021 when Queenstown Youths emerged victorious.

According to the former Guyana Under-19 cricketer Ramnauth, the main objective is to help with the development of the Coast’s cricket and at the same time exposing the young, aspiring cricketers.

Ramnauth further divulged that the tournament was supposed to begin very shortly with over six teams ready to participate including the defending champions, but the ECB is not collaborating on this occasion.

Ramnauth stated that he was in contact with the President of the ECB Dileep Singh to have the competition started but Singh informed Ramnauth that the ECB cannot approve any private organisation to run any professional competition in its jurisdiction, a stipulation by the International Cricket Council. That decision by the ECB was made unanimously at the last meeting, Sunday.

Ramnauth mentioned that he was deflated with this kind of revelation by the ECB.

“I [am] hugely disappointed with the ECB; why not brought about this kind of things when we first started, why now; this is about development of our cricket, this about giving the young cricketers more opportunities to play the game on a consistent basis,” Ramnauth lamented.

Ramnauth, who also represented Essequibo at the senior Inter-County level, informed that he requested the approval since the ECB intervened to ensure the tournament is approved.

“We want to do things professionally, so when the ECB contacted me, I said okay but I never expected them to not approve a tournament of this magnitude; my League is non-profitable and my sole objective again is to see the young cricketers play the game as regularly as possible, so I am very surprised that I can no longer proceed with this year’s tournament; I really feel for the youths,” a disgruntled Ramnauth expressed.

Ramnauth mentioned too to his astonishment that the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. lauded the initiative and other cricketing dignitaries and now the ECB is batting at the other end.

According to Ramnauth, the first edition was a massive success and a lot of past Essequibo players and sponsors have thrown their support behind the game and were looking forward to the see the continuity of the competition.

“I must say thanks to all who played a big role in the initial tournament; to all the sponsors and supporters; it was indeed a huge success and we were really anticipating another eventful competition; and this initiative by me is about the Coast (Region 2) and not the entire county,” Ramnauth declared.

Ramnauth also singled out long-serving cricket administrator Trevis Simon, the lead organiser of the tournament. According to Ramnauth, Simon was just exceptional in his organisation and he has him as the front-man for this season too.