Providence, Ruimveldt and Herstelling A register wins

Nov 04, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Providence, Ruimveldt and Herstelling A registered victories when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association S/D T20 tournament continued recently.

Omesh Danram (L) and Sheldon Alexander.

At Farm, Providence batted first and made 144 for 8 off 20 overs. Rakish Segoram made 37 not out and Lennox Andrews 27. Mark Roopchan claimed 3 for 17. Eccles were bowled out for 93 in reply. Kelvin Singh top scored with 32 and Kevin Plantz contributed 15. Q. Grimmond captured 3-11, Dwain Dick 3-19, Segoram 2 for 9 from 3 and J. Grovosnor 2-24.

Ruimveldt took first strike and managed 181-5. Omesh Danram struck 61, while Sheldon Alexander 50. A. Persaud took 2-29.

North Soesdyke were bowled out for 143 in 19.1overs. Assad Fudadin scored 55 and R. Shivmangal 38. Danram grabbed 4-20 and Ershaad Ali 3-23.

Herstelling A batted first and posted 170-9. M. Dhanpaul made 54 with four fours and three sixes while Malcolm Hubbard scored 36 and Anand Bharat 23. M. Baksh snared 3-27 and M. Ramrattan claimed 3-30. Uprising replied with 115-9. S. Wong made 34, A. Lim 27 and W. LaRose 19.

Beepaul Bandoo took 2-23 and Bharat 2-32.

