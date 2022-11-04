Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man blames dizziness for crashing boss’ pick-up

Nov 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A driver on Thursday reportedly claimed that a feeling of dizziness caused him to crash his employer’s pick-up into a parked car and then plunged it into a trench at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region two.

Raj’s pick-up and the parked car overboard at Anna Regina.

The driver was identified only as Raj, an employee of Shawn’s Mini Mart on the Essequibo Coast. Raj reportedly crashed his employer’s pick-up around 10:30hrs. According to reports, Raj was reportedly driving the pick-up at a normal rate of speed along the Anna Regina Public Road when he suddenly lost control and crashed into a car that was parked beside the road and close to a trench.  As a result, both the car and the pick-up ended up into the trench.

Eyewitnesses rushed to Raj’s assistance and pulled him out from the partially submerged vehicle. He was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital for a check-up and then discharged. When asked by his employer what happened, Raj reportedly said he was feeling dizzy just before the accident.

