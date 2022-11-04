Mahadeo, Singh lead CCC 2 to victory in ESCL’s competition

Kaieteur News – Former Senior Essequibo Inter-County player Prashad Mahadeo slammed a brilliant 70 to help Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) 2 beat Sunrisers Masters by eight wickets last Sunday in the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) Over-40, T20 competition.

Playing at Zorg Beach on the Essequibo Coast (Region Two), the left-handed Mahadeo clobbered 14 fours as CCC 2 reached 204-4 off 16-overs. They were in response to Sunrisers Masters’ competitive 203 all out off 19.1 overs.

Apart from Mahadeo, Eshwar Singh also batted with a great amount of belligerence to make 70 but tucked away six fours and two sixes.

For Sunrisers Masters, another ex-Essequibo Inter-County player Ravi Beharry hit a top-score of 52 which including nine fours and 23 from Latchman Persaud.

High-profile softball player Patrick Rooplall grabbed three wickets for 23 runs from three tidy overs while

Jamuna Persaud supported with 2-31 from his maximum four overs.

Details from the two other games were not available but the action is set to continue this Sunday at the same venue with three more matches.

Defending champion CCC 2 will take on Queenstown Tigers while Sunrisers Masters and Invaders Masters will do battle and Hibernia Strikers tackling Devonshire Castle Sports Club. Ravens Sports Club has drawn the bye.

Again monetary prizes are up for grabs while there are other prizes at stakes.