Guyanese no longer in contention for prize money

Nov 04, 2022 Sports

QPCC Premiere PSA Squash tournament

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Kaieteur News – None of the two Guyanese Squash players who participated in the inaugural QPCC Premiere PSA Squash tournament here in Trinidad are in contention for the winners’ US$6,000 prize.

The Tournament, which is being held at Racquet Centre at Queen’s Park Cricket Club, commenced on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

Jason Ray Khalil at the PSA tournament in T&T.

This is the first such tournament to be stage here and some of participants play squash for a living.

On the opening Night Trinidad based Guyanese Julian Chin lost to his opponent from Germany while Jason Ray Khalil beat Trinidadian Zachary Locquan to advance to second round of the Knock-Out tournament.

However, in night’s match, Khalil lost 3-1 to current World Junior Champion, Canadian Cory McCartney.

Khalil started well before losing the opening game 11-9 before matching the young Canadian shot for shot in the next game.

Showing good use of the Court and passionate Squash, Khalil took the game 9-11 but the Guyanese could not maintain the intensity and lost the other two games; 11-8, 11-5.

Khalil explained how he ended up in this prestigious Event.

“I got involved in this tournament from my performance at the Senior Caribbean Championships earlier this year were some of organizers saw me and offered me a wildcard entry into this PSA tournament,” informed Khalil who reached the round of 32 in last July’s Commonwealth Games.

“The standard at this tournament is higher than the usual Caribbean level given the fact that the majority of players are professionals, so the level is more closely comparable to events such as South American Games or CAC Games,” said the 27-year-old Khalil.

Khalil’s next event will be in Guyana’s Senior Nationals which will be held from November 28 to December 4.

