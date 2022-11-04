Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister Mark Philips, Minister Oneidge Walrond, and US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch were present as the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce and the Guyana Tourism Authority launched Tourism Month 2022 in Linden and attempted the first putt of the massive Invitational Golf Putting Event scheduled from November 20-27 that is expected to see thousands of participants from Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10 vying for millions of dollars in cash and prizes.

Minister Walrond said, “I am pleased at this golf initiative being held around the country as our slogan is All Sectors, One Tourism and I have always been interested in golf especially having seen the recent attention the sport has garnered with women and children. Also with President Ali’s focus on One Guyana, sports and development of the Silica City, which encompasses a golf course, this is a perfect launch for international promotion of Guyana as a golf destination.”

According to Kamrul Baksh, Director of Tourism, “We intend that the Golf Event will be an annual activity that will be a major attention getter on the international stage since golf attracts millions of viewers and the average golfer spends US$3,000 – 5,000 on a golf trip annually. We plan on tapping into that market in several innovative ways under discussion with Mr. Hussain from the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf.”

The event which is being hosted by the Guyana Tourism Authority with logistical and planning support from the Nexgen Golf Academy, will see the largest giveaway in Guyana’s golf history and the contest, which is open to contestants of all ages and skill levels, will feature dozens of prizes to be won in each location with participants simply having to make a putt to win one the many prizes or win $1,000,000 Cash if they make three putts in a row!

GTA says that over 6,000 participants and spectators are expected to attend these events in Georgetown, Linden, Berbice, Essequibo, Mahaica and West Coast Demerara.

Dozens of companies including hotels, restaurants, tour agencies, airlines and other tourism related entities are participating in this grand event that will showcase Guyanese talent, hospitality and areas of the country that will be of interest to international viewers and potential tourists who are looking to visit Guyana in the years ahead.

More information on the event, times, locations and prizes is available on the Nexgen Golf Academy, GTA and Ministry of Tourism websites and social media platforms.