Farmer gets 10 years for attempting to murder ex-wife

Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old farmer was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail for attempting to murder his 22-year-old ex-wife on February 24, 2019.
The defendant, Fazal Osman, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was jailed by Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court. His sentencing came one month after he admitted to the offence during his last court appearance on October 1, 2022. Osman was represented by attorney, Teriq Mohammed and the judge reportedly gave him credit for entering a guilty plea and ordered that prison authorities deduct the time he spent on remand from his 10-year-jail sentence. According to reports, Osman was always abusive to the victim and on the day in question, she had gone to his home in company of a rural constable to serve him with a restraining order.
Osman responded by whipping out a cutlass and chopping the victims several times to the head, face and body. Photos that were sent to this media house back then showed the severity of the attack.
