Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Farmer gets 10 years for attempting to murder ex-wife

Nov 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old farmer was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail for attempting to murder his 22-year-old ex-wife on February 24, 2019.

A photo taken back in 2019 of sewed up chop wounds to the woman’s

Jailed for attempting to murder his ex-wife, Fazal Osman

The defendant, Fazal Osman, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was jailed by Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court.  His sentencing came one month after he admitted to the offence during his last court appearance on October 1, 2022. Osman was represented by attorney, Teriq Mohammed and the judge reportedly gave him credit for entering a guilty plea and ordered that prison authorities deduct the time he spent on remand from his 10-year-jail sentence.  According to reports, Osman was always abusive to the victim and on the day in question, she had gone to his home in company of a rural constable to serve him with a restraining order.

Osman responded by whipping out a cutlass and chopping the victims several times to the head, face and body. Photos that were sent to this media house back then showed the severity of the attack.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as tournament bounces off today in Miami

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as...

Nov 04, 2022

By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all...
Read More
CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

Nov 04, 2022

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Nov 04, 2022

Western Tigers arrest Police; GDF advance via walk-over from GT Panthersas semi-finals dye cast

Western Tigers arrest Police; GDF advance via...

Nov 04, 2022

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball tourney

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball...

Nov 04, 2022

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November race meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to...

Nov 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]