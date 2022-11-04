Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ex-cop gets life sentence for murdering reputed wife

Nov 04, 2022 News

– must serve 35 years before eligible for parole

Kaieteur News – Former police officer Jermaine Bristol was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2018 stabbing death of his reputed wife, Shanece Lawrence at their Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown home.

Shanece Lawrence

Jermaine Bristol

The sentence was handed down by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court. Bristol, 38, was represented by attorney-at-law Everton Singh Lammy while Muntaz Ali represented the State.

Bristol had confessed to murdering Lawrence on August 22, 2018 at Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.  Detectives found the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood with a black knife stuck in her neck.

Meanwhile, during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Justice Kissoon in citing a number of cases said that the seriousness of the crime and the manner in which the 24-year-old woman met her death necessitated the life sentence. The judge also referenced the prevalence of domestic violence.  In handing down his sentence, Justice Kissoon ordered that Bristol must serve a minimum of 35 years before being eligible for parole.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as tournament bounces off today in Miami

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as...

Nov 04, 2022

By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all...
Read More
CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

Nov 04, 2022

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Golf Featured on Tourism Month 2022 Calendar

Nov 04, 2022

Western Tigers arrest Police; GDF advance via walk-over from GT Panthersas semi-finals dye cast

Western Tigers arrest Police; GDF advance via...

Nov 04, 2022

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball tourney

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball...

Nov 04, 2022

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November race meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to...

Nov 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]