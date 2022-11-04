East Coast Cricket Board selects squad for DCB Under15 Inter Association Tournament

Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the East Coast team in the DCB Under-15 Inter Association Tournament a release from the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) informed after the body chose their team.
The Manager of the team is Mr. Richard Albert while experienced National under15 coach Mr. Latchman Yadram will take up his duty as coach.
The full team reads:
RESERVES:
Pic – ,
Nov 04, 2022By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all...
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was at the pet section of Giftland Supermarket to buy a harness for a stray dog that emerged in the... more
Kaieteur News – By the time he got into office in October 1992, Cheddi Jagan was wise enough to know that he could... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]