East Coast Cricket Board selects squad for DCB Under15 Inter Association Tournament

Nov 04, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the East Coast team in the DCB Under-15 Inter Association Tournament a release from the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) informed after the body chose their team.

Kyle Gibson

The Manager of the team is Mr. Richard Albert while experienced National under15 coach Mr. Latchman Yadram will take up his duty as coach.

The full team reads:

  1. Mickel Sharma Captain
  2. Munesh Outar
  3. Gopaul Ramcharran
  4. Ravin Persaud
  5. Udesh Jaikaran
  6. Kyle Gibson Vice- captain
  7. Eric Phillips
  8. Navin Narine
  9. Ruel Dindyal
  10. Narindra Isurdeen

    Mickel Sharma

  11. Amit Shiwadansan
  12. Adrian Kissoon
  13. Nicholas Simon
  14. Devendra Ramkarran

RESERVES:

  1. Alvin Rampersaud
  2. Deshon Stephens
  3. Jayden Khargu
  4. Hemant Prasad

 

Pic –

