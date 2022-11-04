East Coast Cricket Board selects squad for DCB Under15 Inter Association Tournament

Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the East Coast team in the DCB Under-15 Inter Association Tournament a release from the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) informed after the body chose their team.

The Manager of the team is Mr. Richard Albert while experienced National under15 coach Mr. Latchman Yadram will take up his duty as coach.

The full team reads:

Mickel Sharma Captain Munesh Outar Gopaul Ramcharran Ravin Persaud Udesh Jaikaran Kyle Gibson Vice- captain Eric Phillips Navin Narine Ruel Dindyal Narindra Isurdeen Amit Shiwadansan Adrian Kissoon Nicholas Simon Devendra Ramkarran

RESERVES:

Alvin Rampersaud Deshon Stephens Jayden Khargu Hemant Prasad

