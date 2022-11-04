Danish company secures contract to support ExxonMobil’s offshore operations

Kaieteur News – American oil giant, ExxonMobil Guyana has awarded a one-year contract to a company in Denmark to support its field development activities offshore Guyana.

Exxon’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) is the operator of the lucrative Stabroek Block which has over 11 billion proven barrels of oil. EEPGL holds a 45 percent interest in the block. Meanwhile, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds a 25 percent interest.

On Thursday, the company, Maersk Supply Service announced that the contract was signed for the Subsea Support Vessel (SSV), Maersk Nomad to support offshore operation in Guyana. According to the announcement, Maersk Nomad will be operating with two Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) systems, providing general and subsea support scopes for ExxonMobil’s six ultra-deepwater drill ships currently operating in the Stabroek Block. The company noted too that the first charter is expected to commence in mid-November 2022, out of Georgetown.

“This is a great milestone for Maersk Supply Service, as we expand our operations and offering in Latin America. We now look forward to building a positive relationship with ExxonMobil offshore Guyana, and to build on Maersk Nomad’s strong track record of delivering long-term contracts offshore Angola for ExxonMobil’s local affiliate,” said Rafael Thome, Managing Director for Maersk Supply Service in Brazil and Latin America.

According to the company’s website, Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors – with a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units. It was stated too that the company has established a presence in countries like Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Back in December 2021, the Government of Guyana (GoG) passed a Local Content Legislation. This law is intended to regulate the way companies operate in Guyana’s oil and gas sector; employ persons, buy services and the way that they procure goods. However, since the passage, there have been several complaints by local companies about local content related issues. The issues were brought to the attention of the government, which then signalled its intent to regularise the law to ensure local companies also benefit from the country’s oil boom.

Just last week, Kaieteur News reported that Exxon awarded a US$263M, three-year contract to a Norwegian subsea firm for two vessels to support its offshore operation.

The Norwegian company, DOF Subsea announced on October 21, that it has now established a presence in Guyana with the award of a three-year contract with Exxon, stating too that it is ‘happy to get in on the flourishing Guyanese market.’

According to that announcement, the three-year contract is for two vessels. Under the agreement, DOF Subsea will perform Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR), well intervention support, and light subsea construction activities to, “support the growing subsea infrastructures in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.” It was noted that the two Multipurpose Support Construction Vessels with 250-ton active heave-compensated (AHC) crane and two work-class ROV systems will be deployed in Guyana for 3-year terms, plus a 2-year option. The first vessel was reported to be mobilised last month, while the second vessel is scheduled to commence in January 2023.