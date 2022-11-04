CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League…

Kaieteur News – Ahead of the final two matches of the Petra organized GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League, the potential winners, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School and Golden Grove Secondary, are both confident they have the formula to achieve victory.

The two teams will face each other on Sunday, November 6, from 18:00 hrs at the Ministry of Education Ground while President’s College and Cummings Lodge collide in the match that precedes from 16:00 hrs.

Yesterday, the captains and coaches of those two sides met in a pre-match conference to speak of their preparations and expectations for the much anticipated showdown.

Currently, CWSS are on top of the League with 15 points from five wins and a loss, while Golden Grove, on 14 points, have four wins and two draws. President’s College are fourth on 11 points, while Cummings Lodge sits in fifth with nine points.

For the remainder of the teams, Dolphin (11) are third, North Ruimveldt (10) – sixth, West Ruimveldt (1) are in seventh and Friendship (0) finished eighth.

Since both CWSS and Golden Grove are clearly ahead of the remainder of the League, they have already qualified for the KFC Goodwill Tournament, which will be contested later this month.

Coach of the Linden side, Dellon Peters, stated that his side has done exceptionally in the tournament thus far even though more was expected of them. Apart from the blemish that saw CWSS concede the only defeat of their campaign to North Ruimveldt, the squad has performed flawlessly.

He added that the squad has done a lot to be where they are, a distinguishing characteristic that has brought Peters to rule out the chances of a draw; a result he equates to a loss.

Meanwhile, Golden Grove’s representative, Shenika Griffith, said, “It has been a thrilling ride for me and the students being in this tournament. They have worked really hard to be where they are today and we would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Ms. Griffith further stated that the expectations in the camp are very high and she is confident the team will perform to the best of their ability on the day in question.

The spoils for the third edition of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers sponsored tournament are in kind to the tune of $500,000 for the winner, $300,000 for the runner up, $200,000 for the third place finisher and $100,000 for fourth.

Individual prizes include Highest Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper and Most Disciplined Team.