COURTS Pee Wee U11 Tournament enters quarterfinals tomorrow

Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Petra organized Courts Pee Wee Under-11 School Football Tournament enters the quarterfinal stage tomorrow, Saturday, at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Before the top eight spring into action, the remainder of teams from the round-of-16 will commence battle for positions 9 to 16.
The day starts at 11:30 hrs with two matches scheduled to be played. Tucville and COLAACO fight for 15th and 16th while Craig Primary and Timehri go head to head for 13th and 14th.
At 12:20 hrs, Smith’s Memorial and Winfer Gardens clash for 11th and 12th while Den Amstel and Mocha collide in a match to decide 9th and 10th.
The first two quarterfinal encounters to be simultaneously contested starts at 13:10 hrs. Soesdyke and Enterprise are pegged to face each other, while West Ruimveldt and North Georgetown lock horns to see who advances.
In the other two quarterfinal matches to be played from 14:00 hrs, Marian Academy will challenge Ann’s Grove, while St Pius take on Redeemer.
The competition, which is also supported by Sterling Products and the Ministry of Education, enters the semi-final round next Saturday, November 13.
Nov 04, 2022By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all...
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was at the pet section of Giftland Supermarket to buy a harness for a stray dog that emerged in the... more
Kaieteur News – By the time he got into office in October 1992, Cheddi Jagan was wise enough to know that he could... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]