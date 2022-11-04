COURTS Pee Wee U11 Tournament enters quarterfinals tomorrow

Kaieteur News – The Petra organized Courts Pee Wee Under-11 School Football Tournament enters the quarterfinal stage tomorrow, Saturday, at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Before the top eight spring into action, the remainder of teams from the round-of-16 will commence battle for positions 9 to 16.

The day starts at 11:30 hrs with two matches scheduled to be played. Tucville and COLAACO fight for 15th and 16th while Craig Primary and Timehri go head to head for 13th and 14th.

At 12:20 hrs, Smith’s Memorial and Winfer Gardens clash for 11th and 12th while Den Amstel and Mocha collide in a match to decide 9th and 10th.

The first two quarterfinal encounters to be simultaneously contested starts at 13:10 hrs. Soesdyke and Enterprise are pegged to face each other, while West Ruimveldt and North Georgetown lock horns to see who advances.

In the other two quarterfinal matches to be played from 14:00 hrs, Marian Academy will challenge Ann’s Grove, while St Pius take on Redeemer.

The competition, which is also supported by Sterling Products and the Ministry of Education, enters the semi-final round next Saturday, November 13.