Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$75M estimated to build two water supply systems in Reg. 9

Nov 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With $4.9 billion allocated from this year’s budget to improve water supply networks across the country, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is gearing up to spend some $75 million to establish two new water supply projects in Region Nine.

During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that one of the projects will be situated in the Karadaruna Village, at an estimated cost of $48 million, while the other will be in Parabara, at an estimated cost of $26 million.

Back in September, during the commissioning of the $26 million Annai water supply system, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned the plans of the water supply projects for the two areas. The Minister had stated that the new systems would be placed at Parabara and Karadaruna, to provide first time access and improved service to residents.

Below are the various companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Water Supply Improvement Project in Karadarunau, Region Nine.

 

 

 

Water Supply Improvement Project in Parabara, Region Nine.

 

 

 

 

Ancillary works at Chesney Well Site, Region Six.

 

 

 

Ministry of Education

Design review and supervision services for construction of a modern school building/ complex to house 150 students and repairs to the existing student dormitory at Orealla, Region Six.

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Materials for fabrication of cane-transport punts (barges), for Rose Hall Estate- Lots 1 to 6.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Supply and delivery of pharmaceuticals for 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of medical supplies for 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The provision of sanitary disposal services for 2023.

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of Ophthalmology Supplies for 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

Provision of pest control services for 2023.

 

 

 

Provision of weeding and cleaning services for 2023.

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of pre-printed books.

 

 

 

Collection and disposal of non-infectious waste for 2023.

 

 

Supply and delivery of laboratory supplies.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as tournament bounces off today in Miami

Team Guyana optimistic of success at FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup as...

Nov 04, 2022

By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all...
Read More
CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

CWSS, Golden Grove set for captivating finale

Nov 04, 2022

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November race meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to...

Nov 03, 2022

Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair /BCB Under17 tournament

Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair...

Nov 03, 2022

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Nov 03, 2022

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball tourney

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball...

Nov 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]