$75M estimated to build two water supply systems in Reg. 9

Kaieteur News – With $4.9 billion allocated from this year’s budget to improve water supply networks across the country, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is gearing up to spend some $75 million to establish two new water supply projects in Region Nine.

During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that one of the projects will be situated in the Karadaruna Village, at an estimated cost of $48 million, while the other will be in Parabara, at an estimated cost of $26 million.

Back in September, during the commissioning of the $26 million Annai water supply system, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned the plans of the water supply projects for the two areas. The Minister had stated that the new systems would be placed at Parabara and Karadaruna, to provide first time access and improved service to residents.

