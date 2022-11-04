$75M estimated to build two water supply systems in Reg. 9

Latest update November 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With $4.9 billion allocated from this year’s budget to improve water supply networks across the country, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is gearing up to spend some $75 million to establish two new water supply projects in Region Nine.
During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that one of the projects will be situated in the Karadaruna Village, at an estimated cost of $48 million, while the other will be in Parabara, at an estimated cost of $26 million.
Back in September, during the commissioning of the $26 million Annai water supply system, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned the plans of the water supply projects for the two areas. The Minister had stated that the new systems would be placed at Parabara and Karadaruna, to provide first time access and improved service to residents.
Below are the various companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Inc.
Water Supply Improvement Project in Karadarunau, Region Nine.
Water Supply Improvement Project in Parabara, Region Nine.
Ancillary works at Chesney Well Site, Region Six.
Ministry of Education
Design review and supervision services for construction of a modern school building/ complex to house 150 students and repairs to the existing student dormitory at Orealla, Region Six.
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)
Materials for fabrication of cane-transport punts (barges), for Rose Hall Estate- Lots 1 to 6.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and delivery of pharmaceuticals for 2023.
Supply and delivery of medical supplies for 2023.
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for 2023.
The provision of sanitary disposal services for 2023.
Supply and delivery of Ophthalmology Supplies for 2023.
Provision of pest control services for 2023.
Provision of weeding and cleaning services for 2023.
Supply and delivery of pre-printed books.
Collection and disposal of non-infectious waste for 2023.
Supply and delivery of laboratory supplies.
Nov 04, 2022By Rawle Toney in Miami (compliments of: MVP Sports and Shi Oil) Kaieteur News – Guyana’s male and female 3×3 teams at the FIBA AmeriCup Basketball tournament in Miami, Florida, are all...
Nov 04, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was at the pet section of Giftland Supermarket to buy a harness for a stray dog that emerged in the... more
Kaieteur News – By the time he got into office in October 1992, Cheddi Jagan was wise enough to know that he could... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]