20 witnesses to testify at elections COI

Kaieteur News – Approximately twenty witnesses are expected to take the stand in the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) established to inquire into the March 2o20 Regional and General Elections.

The CoI which opened on Thursday will be live-streamed. The CoI is being conducted by Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos Stanley John, who is the chairman of the inquiry as well as former Chancellor of the Judiciary (Guyana), Carl Singh and High Court Judge (Belize) and former Justice of Appeal (ag) in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Godfrey P. Smith.

The Commission is tasked with determining what attempts, if any, were made to obstruct, frustrate, subvert and prevent the counting, ascertainment and tabulation of votes polled and a declaration of the true results of Electoral District No. 4 as prescribed by the Law. They will also enquire into the conduct of the Chief Election Officer and other Election Officials.

“It is a matter of public knowledge that the tabulation and verification process for declaring the outcome of those elections were mired in intense controversy, unprecedented in the history of Guyana,” the chairman said. He noted that the five-month election saga attracted criticisms and condemnation from global players including national observer missions, diplomats, international organisations including from CARICOM and the OAS General Secretariat.

He said it is therefore a responsibility of the commissioners to discharge their duties carefully with professionalism, efficiency, thoroughness, fairness, objectively and impartiality. Justice John remarked, “We are aware that much has been said about these events by many people from diverse places and organizations, but this inquiry has no case to prove; it is interested in the truth and in fair conclusion based on evidence properly analysed.”

“In making our findings, we will have regard only to such matters as are substantiated by credible evidence with unstinting regard for rules and natural justice, fundamental fairness especially as it relates to public inquiries and the rule of law,” John said.

In this regard, he added that the commissioners shall ensure that the inquiry is scrupulously fair both in terms of accurate recordings of the events and in terms of any criticism that they may make of persons involved in the events. “We stress that in an inquiry of this nature there is no claiming and defendant, no prosecutor or accused, no pleadings and charges or indictments. This is an inquiry to find out what in fact occurred, who, if anyone is responsible and what can be done to prevent a recurrence,” the judge added. “I believe that inquiries of this nature and subject matter should be carried out with the utmost care but expeditiously as possible. It is therefore my aim and that of my fellow commissioners to complete these hearings by the end of January 2023 and submit our report to his Excellency, President Ali by the end of March 2023 barring any developments that might change this schedule,” he stated.

He said the lingering question is whether the State will discontinue the charges against the former Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, his Deputy Roxane Mayers and Returning Office, Clairmont Mingo. The country’s Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo, conveyed the unlikelihood that the State will take that route, specifically as it relates to the charges levelled against Lowenfield. It is expected that a similar stance would be taken about the charges against Mayers and Mingo. “The State, as far as I know, is not going to ask that the charges against Lowenfield be dropped. There is no such intention – that I know of,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

During the CoI, evidence will be led by Trinidadian Senior Counsel Sophia Chota and other Counsels include Natasha Vieira and Keoma Griffith. CoI Secretary Javed Shadick told reporters on Thursday that more witnesses are coming forward willingly but as the hearings proceed, the commissioners will have to decide on who needs to be subpoenaed.

Starting Thursday, the Commissioners will visit offices at the Guyana Election Commission and familiarise themselves with necessary situations and information. The commission will sit on weekdays from 09:00hrs until 16:00 hrs with a two-hour break for lunch.