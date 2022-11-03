Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

CG United Super 50

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Kaieteur News – Guyana Harpy Eagles beat the Red Force by 13 runs last night at the Brian Lara Academy to take their first points in GC United Super50 and go level with the defending Champions with two points.

A blistering 68 runs last wicket stand in six overs between Romario Shepherd, who clobbered six sixes and five fours in pugnacious unbeaten 74 and Veerasammy Permaul (4) helped Guyana recover from 201-9 to reach 269-9 off 50 overs.

Anthony Bramble hit five fours and a six in a 37-ball 42 and put together 69 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul who made 25 from 31 balls with five boundaries.

Sherfane Rutherford smashed four fours and two sixes in 49 from 63 balls and shared in an 83-run fifth wicket stand with Tevin Imlach who scored 32 from 66 balls.

Shannon Gabriel (4-42) and Sunil Narine (3-17) were the architects of destruction for the Red Force who replied with 266-6 from 50 overs with Kjorn Ottly, with seven fours in 49 and Joshua DaSilva who made 28 with four fours, adding 79 for the first wicket while Darren Bravo top scored with an attractive 71 with four fours and two sixes.

Bravo added 44 with Nicholas Pooran (23) but only Jason Mohammed (24), Yannick Caria (30) and Narine (30) offered fight. Shepherd had 2-44 to crown a good night at the office.

Needing to score at 5.4 runs per over for their second win, Red Force were given solid start before Ottly, when well set for his ninth fifty provided Gudakesh Motie with a return catch and without any addition to the score Da Silva was bowled by Shepherd as two wickets fell at 79.

On a cold night in South Trinidad, Bravo hit Clinton Pestano for six to post the 100 in the 22nd over.

But with the score on 126 Mohammed (24) fell to Permaul before Bravo and Pooran carried the score to 170 before Kevin Sinclair had Pooran.

Bravo continued to play his shots before he fell to Pestano Caria played well before he was run out and tried his best but the innings by Shepherd had made the target too big for the Red Force.

Earlier, Harpy Eagles were asked to bat on a track with a bit of bounce and Chanderpaul was hit on his helmet hooking at Gabriel.

But Chanderpaul was again in a positive mood and responded by punching Gabriel through cover, on-driving him before pulling him for three boundaries.

Bramble whipped Anderson Phillips off his legs and pulled him for boundaries before hitting Akeil Hosein for six as the partnership flourished.

Bramble tugged Philips for four to post the 50 but Narine was introduced and Chanderpaul’s forward defence was breached with a perfect arm-ball which rattled his stumps as the off-spinner started with a maiden wicket.

Gabriel bowled Bramble who tried to run one to third man that too close to him and had Leon Johnson caught at slip from one that moved away from him, off consecutive deliveries.

A short shower stopped play with Gabriel on hat-trick and the score on 76-3.

On resumption, Shimron Hetmyer stroked Gabriel for four but struggled to score off Narine, who beat both edges of the bat.

Narine got one to turn and had Hetmyer caught behind for 11 and Guyana were 86-4 as four wickets tumbled for 17 runs.

Imlach and Sherfane were both troubled by Narine but the pair buckled down to build a crucial fifth wicket partnership against diet of spin.

They batted carefully and although Rutherford managed to hit three fours, the run rate never reached 5 as the 50 stand came up in the 28th over.

The shackles were released with the return of Phillips with Rutherford hitting him for four.

The 150 was posted in the 33rd over as the partnership raced to 83 before Imlach was bowled by Gabriel at 169-5.

It was soon 173-6 when Rutherford, who hit Hosien for consecutive sixes, edged Narine to the Keeper while Sinclair (4) was run out at 178-7.

Gabriel had Motie (5) caught behind and when Pestano (5) departed at 201-9 in 44 overs the Red Force fans were happy.

However, Shepherd with the help of Permaul, spoiled the fun for the good size Trini supporters, as sixes rained from the flaying blade of Shepherd.

The Harpy Eagles oppose CCC at the Brian Lara Academy on Saturday from 2pm in their next match.