Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball tourney

Latest update November 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Qualfon played undefeated to win the Cumming Electrical Company/PKF Barcellos, Narine & Co. sponsored 6-over tape ball competition Saturday last at the D’Urban Park Tarmac.
Qualfon defeated Georgetown School of Nursing (GSON) by 45 runs in the finale to reign supreme. The winning side batted first and post 106 – 3 in their six overs. When GSON replied, they only managed to muster 61 – 5 in their allotted overs.
Meanwhile, Cummings Lodge was victorious in the Bible Club Competition that was hosted simultaneously.
Cummings Lodge batted first against Zeeburg Secondary and posted 38 – 0 in their six overs before they returned to successfully restrict the opposition from achieving their target.
In the semifinal stage, Cummings Lodge defeated St. Rose’s High in an entertaining super over while Zeeburg got past Plaisance.
The two successful teams won trophies donated by the sponsors of the event. Organiser of the event, James Lewis, said he was very appreciative of the sponsors and the teams that came out to make the tournament a success.
Lewis further disclosed that the Trophy stall Champions of Champions Super 6 Overs is the next competition on the agenda, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 13, at a venue to be announced later.
Nov 03, 2022– ‘We look forward to seeing Kristian paint up the track with flying colours’ Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Race of Champions returns to...
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) issued a self-praising statement on its 17 birth anniversary last week.... more
Kaieteur News – The ambivalence of the APNU and the AFC about participating in Local Government Elections has created... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]