Photographer on $150k for allegedly raping minor

Nov 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Yusuf  Hinds, a photographer of Bartica, Region Seven, was on Tuesday placed on $150,000 bail for allegedly raping an underage girl.

Charged, Yusuf Hinds

Hinds appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge that was read to him. It is alleged that between October 1, and October 27, 2022, he raped a child under the age of 16. The defendant was placed on bail and the matter was adjourned to November 21, 2022.

