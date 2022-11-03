Photographer on $150k for allegedly raping minor

Latest update November 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Yusuf Hinds, a photographer of Bartica, Region Seven, was on Tuesday placed on $150,000 bail for allegedly raping an underage girl.
Hinds appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge that was read to him. It is alleged that between October 1, and October 27, 2022, he raped a child under the age of 16. The defendant was placed on bail and the matter was adjourned to November 21, 2022.
Nov 03, 2022– ‘We look forward to seeing Kristian paint up the track with flying colours’ Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Race of Champions returns to...
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Nov 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) issued a self-praising statement on its 17 birth anniversary last week.... more
Kaieteur News – The ambivalence of the APNU and the AFC about participating in Local Government Elections has created... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]