Opportunity knocks!

Kaieteur News – The ambivalence of the APNU and the AFC about participating in Local Government Elections has created an opportunity for independent candidates to seize political space. Regardless of whether these parties decide to contest the elections, there remain opportunities for community groups and independents to compete for seats in the March 2023 Local Government Elections (LGE).

The PNCR is not likely to boycott the forthcoming elections. Too much is at stake. The PNCR cannot afford either the symbolism or the reality of ceding Georgetown, Bartica, Mahdia and Linden at these polls.

To lose control of these municipalities will further devastate the PNCR. As such regardless about the excuses which are being made about the Voters’ List, the PNCR has no choice but to compete.

But it has an option. It can do what Desmond Hoyte did in a previous Local Government Polls. He knew that the PNC was weakened and would have done poorly. So in a number of areas he said that the PNCR would give way to community groups.

The PNCR will most likely not go this route. It will be forced to compete. But whether it can raise the resources to finance its campaign is left to be seen. Even though the private sector had serious concerns over the threat of the return of political dictatorship and authoritarianism, as a result of the attempt to rig the 2020 polls, there are elements in the private sector who will secretly give to the PPPC and also give to the PNCR. This is their insurance ticket and also their shamelessness is supporting both sides of the political divide.

The AFC is not likely to participate in the elections. It is too weakened to even attempt an election. During the 2018 polls, the APNU went it alone without the AFC and the AFC was humiliated. It will not risk its electoral demise by daring to contest nest years LGEs.

In the meantime, the PPP/C is in full campaign mode. The visits which the President is paying to communities across Guyana are all part of a disguised campaign. Huge resources are being pumped into infrastructure and other works in communities.

Just yesterday, the President waltzed into a PNC stronghold Tucville and promised to renovate the football field, build a hard court and establish an internet hub. He is also promised accelerating technical skills training for young people and to mainstream them into the many jobs which are now available but for which they are insufficient number of applicants.

A few days ago he was in Den Amstel and helping to support the farmers there. This is another PNC/R stronghold in the Region from which Ali emanated.

The PPP/C is therefore busy making inroads into PNC/R constituencies. This trend will continue and the PPP steps up the ante to better its 60% voter take at the last 2018 elections.

The APNU blundered badly in its management of both its 2016 LGE campaign and the 2018 LGE campaign. It did not execute properly because many of its Leaders were too overwhelmed by their Government jobs to devote the time needed to LGEs.

The APNU and the AFC are likely to go into the 2023 LGEs weakened. This is the opportunity for young, local leaders to stake their claim to leadership at the local levels. The weakness of the APNU and the AFC opens the door to opportunities.

Some persons may be reluctant to enter the fray given the experience of independent groups in 2016 elections; voters instead of giving the independent parties and candidates an opportunity, opted in general to vote as they do in general and regional elections, along party and ethnic lines.

But things are different this time. The APNU and the AFC are both wounded. Their constituencies may be looking for new and fresh faces to represent them. The Local Government Organs are stacked with far too many persons who are there mainly for the stipend and who have little in the form of energy and ideas to offer. The system is in need of an injection of vibrant and youthful faces.

It is left to be seen whether the independent candidates will take up the challenge. Or will be fearful of being steamrolled by the PPP/C and the PNC/R.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the writer and not this newspaper.)