Hydromet Office predicts increased rainfall for next three months

– Farmers, miners urged to take precautionary measures

Kaieteur News – The Hydrometeorological Office of the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday announced its prediction of increased rainfall for the next three months starting from Mid-November 2022 until January 2023.

The Hydromet Office, in a Press Release, noted that the period identified represents the country’s secondary rainfall period while noting that it will be augmented by persistent La Nina conditions.

Regions One to Eight and Region 10, are expected to experience increased water levels in conservancies, reservoirs and in land rivers with a high risk of flooding. Region Nine is, however, expected to experience a dry spell though the region can expect more than the normal number of rainy days during the identified period.

Regions One, Two, Three, Seven and the northern parts of Region Eight are projected to have the highest amounts of rainfall, adding that concerns are increasing for Regions Four and Five. The Hydromet Office said too that the northern regions can expect to have very wet spells within seven days, with dry spells likely to occur in early November and late January.

As for the temperature outlook, the Hydromet Office projects that during the season all regions can expect cool temperatures during the day and cooler temperatures at night. It said disruptions to public infrastructure and public transportation are possible implications of the increased rainfall, with the real possibility of landslides within the hinterland areas especially in mining areas where the soil may already be saturated with moisture.

As the upcoming wet season approaches, the Hydromet Office said continued maintenance of drainage infrastructure is essential to try facilitating the possible flooding issues.

Importantly, farmers are advised to take every necessary precautionary measure to secure livestock and crops in advance of the significant rainfalls to come. Miners are also advised to exercise caution to take maximum care on mining sites and interior roads while all applicable public health protocols should be activated across all regions.

To know of weather conditions and to plan daily activities; it is advised that citizens pay attention to short ranged weather forecasts.

The Hydrometeorological Service said it will provide updates to the seasonal forecast as new information becomes available. For forecasts and weather analysis, follow the daily weather briefs, outlooks and advisories produced by National Weather Watch Centre or visit www.hydromet.gov.gy. The forecast desk could also be contacted on telephone numbers: 261-2284 or 261-2216.