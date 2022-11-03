Grove men fake robbery

…arrested as Police find items in haversacks

Kaieteur News – Two Grove East Bank Demerara (EBD) men were on Tuesday arrested by Police for faking their own robbery and reporting it to the Police.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that at about 16:40h on Tuesday, the duo Vijay Deochand, a 35-year-old mason, and 25-year-old Lincoln Scott, provided ranks of the Grove Police Station with a fictitious report that six bicycle bandits robbed them of $125,000, their cell phones, a wallet containing $1000 and an ID card along with other personal documents, at Friendship, EBD.

However, while interviewing the men, the detectives suspected that they were lying and a search of their haversacks was carried out. All items the duo claimed to have been stolen were discovered. The money belonged to their employer.

Deochand and Scott were immediately arrested for providing false information to Law Enforcement Officers.