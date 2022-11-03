Exxon to meet with registered suppliers next week on upcoming oil and gas projects

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana and its Co-venturers in the Stabroek Block have teamed up with the Centre for Local Business Development to host the Guyana Supplier Forum 2022, billed for the Leonora Stadium, West Coast Demerara (Region Three).

The event will take place between November 8 and 9, and is geared at providing a platform for Guyanese businesses, specifically those who supply the oil sector, to receive updated information on the procurement process, key contacts, and upcoming tenders for the remainder of the year and longer term, from ExxonMobil Guyana, and its leading prime contractors for offshore oil and gas and the Gas to Energy Project.

The Centre for Local Business Development said the Guyana Supplier Forum will serve to provide Guyanese businesses with valuable insights and access, to the activities that exist and are upcoming, in the oil and gas sector.

It however noted on its website that, “Day 1 will be for invited businesses only, while Day 2 will be for businesses and the general public. The Forum will also have four recruitment agencies for individuals who will attend in relation to employment vacancies on Day 2.”

According to the programme seen by this newspaper, the President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, is expected to give remarks on day one, in addition to Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat and Prime Minister, Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips. Several other speakers are lined up for the afternoon session, to explain the US$2 billion Wales Gas-to-Energy project and to field questions.

Meanwhile, on day two, a series of technical discussions are planned with presentations, followed by question and answer segments by ExxonMobil Guyana’s Operations Manager, Mike Ryan, the Director for the Local Content Secretariat, Martin Pertab, Partner of the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc, Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, Country Manager for Baker Hughes, Jon Rhodes, and Supply Chain Manager for SBM Offshore, Flavia Werneck among others.

So far, about 23 agencies have confirmed their attendance at the expo, inclusive of the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc, Technip FMC, Stena Drilling, Saipem, Impressions, IPED, GTT, Gaico, ExxonMobil, the Centre for Local Business Development and several others.

The Guyana Supplier Forum is being supported by ExxonMobil, Hess, CNOOC and the Greater Guyana Initiative.