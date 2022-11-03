Latest update November 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Don’t worry. Be happy!

Nov 03, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem public servants nah worried about salary increase. Dem know dat it coming as sure as day follows night.

Dem bin around lang enough fuh understand how de Pee Pee Pee Cee does operate. Dem does wait till de end of de year and dem does calaulate de inflation rate and den add on something and all it George. Dem does mek de increase retroactive. Dat mean de workers getting a full years backpay fuh enjoy de Christmas. And privately nuff of dem public servants would concur dat dem like it day way because dem does be flush fuh de holidays.

De Opposition know dat too, And so dem mekking a lot of noise about de workers deserving $150,000 per month minimum. Well dem bope dat some of dem wah gat people wukking in dem office and at dem house gan get from de same Opposition de $150,000. But dem boys also remember de saying, “ do suh nah like suh.”

De Opposition know dat back pay coming. So dem trying fuh tek credit fuh it while creating too high expectations fuh meal de workers feel discontented with whatever de shaart man gan stump up.

Dem police, firemen, soldiers, and prison warden gan get in good. By dew ay dem prisoners deserve a tap-up too. But yuh gat to talk to another man fuh get dat approved

De shaart man gan be most popular man in December. Everybody gan be swarming he fuh find out how big gan be de back pay.

 Talk half. Leff half !

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November race meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November...

Nov 03, 2022

– ‘We look forward to seeing Kristian paint up the track with flying colours’ Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Race of Champions returns to...
Read More
Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair /BCB Under17 tournament

Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair...

Nov 03, 2022

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Nov 03, 2022

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball tourney

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball...

Nov 03, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies congratulates Chanderpaul

Rockaway Group of Companies congratulates...

Nov 03, 2022

Ramnauth disappointed with ECB’s non-approval for youth tournament

Ramnauth disappointed with ECB’s non-approval...

Nov 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Opportunity knocks!

    Kaieteur News – The ambivalence of the APNU and the AFC about participating in Local Government Elections has created... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]