Don’t worry. Be happy!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem public servants nah worried about salary increase. Dem know dat it coming as sure as day follows night.

Dem bin around lang enough fuh understand how de Pee Pee Pee Cee does operate. Dem does wait till de end of de year and dem does calaulate de inflation rate and den add on something and all it George. Dem does mek de increase retroactive. Dat mean de workers getting a full years backpay fuh enjoy de Christmas. And privately nuff of dem public servants would concur dat dem like it day way because dem does be flush fuh de holidays.

De Opposition know dat too, And so dem mekking a lot of noise about de workers deserving $150,000 per month minimum. Well dem bope dat some of dem wah gat people wukking in dem office and at dem house gan get from de same Opposition de $150,000. But dem boys also remember de saying, “ do suh nah like suh.”

De Opposition know dat back pay coming. So dem trying fuh tek credit fuh it while creating too high expectations fuh meal de workers feel discontented with whatever de shaart man gan stump up.

Dem police, firemen, soldiers, and prison warden gan get in good. By dew ay dem prisoners deserve a tap-up too. But yuh gat to talk to another man fuh get dat approved

De shaart man gan be most popular man in December. Everybody gan be swarming he fuh find out how big gan be de back pay.

Talk half. Leff half !