Latest update November 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Den Amstel earmarked for infrastructural, other development – President Ali

Nov 03, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has restated his Government’s commitment to ensuring the upliftment of Guyanese in every community across the country.

President Dr Irfaan Ali interacting with a resident at Den Amstel

The President, was on Tuesday, addressing residents of  Den Amstel and neighbouring communities in Region Three during an outreach. The residents were updated on Government’s agenda which includes plans to improve the infrastructure in Den Amstel.

President Ali, following concerns highlighted by residents, noted that a $10 million contract has been awarded for the rehabilitation of the community ground. “We’ll be doing back the ground, the pavilion, and put in a basketball court. Some work will be done on the bridge,” President Ali stated.

A basketball court will be constructed along the northern side of the ground and a walk path catering to the elderly. As it relates to the football court, the President noted, “I met with the national football team and the federation and I told them that we are going to work with them on a national football tournament before the end of the year.”He said the facility should be completed soon to facilitate the football training sessions.

Meanwhile, after listening to concerns raised by farmers, President Ali noted, ”We will have agriculture [ministry] come in and have a talk with the farmers because we gotta see how we can put all of the lands to production.”

Some of the lands between Blankenburg and Den Amstel have been out of production. In this regard, President Ali tasked Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha to conduct a meeting with the farmers in the community to address their concerns. Importantly, he added, “that is what I am asking Minister Mustapha to come in and to see how we can ensure that the lands that are not into production, how we can get them into production. Because that is revenue sitting down.”

President Ali said that Government will work with the land owners to formulate a mechanism, “through which they [land owners] can go back to the lands or they can rent it, legally, to see how it can go into productivity.”

As it relates to infrastructure, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar stated that some $86 million will be allocated for the construction of concrete roads along the southern section of Den Amstel. President Ali, as part of his ‘One Guyana’ vision, continues to visit communities across Guyana, meeting with residents and addressing their concerns. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and other senior officials from the Agriculture Ministry and other agencies also accompanied the President.(DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November race meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backing Kristian Jeffrey to excel at November...

Nov 03, 2022

– ‘We look forward to seeing Kristian paint up the track with flying colours’ Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s International Race of Champions returns to...
Read More
Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair /BCB Under17 tournament

Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair...

Nov 03, 2022

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Shepherd’s blitz gives Guy 13-run over T&T

Nov 03, 2022

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball tourney

Qualfon wins Cummings Electrical/PKF tape ball...

Nov 03, 2022

Rockaway Group of Companies congratulates Chanderpaul

Rockaway Group of Companies congratulates...

Nov 03, 2022

Ramnauth disappointed with ECB’s non-approval for youth tournament

Ramnauth disappointed with ECB’s non-approval...

Nov 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Opportunity knocks!

    Kaieteur News – The ambivalence of the APNU and the AFC about participating in Local Government Elections has created... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]