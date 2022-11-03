Body of missing NYPD Cop recovered at Orinduik Falls

Latest update November 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The search for New York Police Department (NYPD) officer, Gladstone Haynes, came to an end on Wednesday, after his body was found at the Orinduik Falls area, Region Eight.
Haynes, a 43-year-old overseas based Guyanese, had disappeared on Sunday afternoon after swimming in the Ireng River at Orinduik Falls. Following an intensive search by both the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Haynes’s body was found around 06:30hrs on Wednesday according to a Police report.
Kaieteur News had reported that Haynes and the mother of his children, 34-year-old Vanessa Alicia Vassell, were on a tour of the Falls. The duo along with other tourists departed the Eugene F. Correia International Airport to the Kaieteur Falls then to Orinduik Falls.
Vassell, who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday, told Police that sometime around 15:00hrs, Haynes was swimming in the Ireng River, just below Orinduik Falls when he disappeared. An alarm was raised and a search operation launched.
The New York Post reported that Haynes worked for the 70th Precinct in Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York. He served the NYPD for 17 years.
