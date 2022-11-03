Albion defeat Port Mourant to lift Kevin Sinclair /BCB Under17 tournament

Kaieteur News – Albion defeated Port Mourant by 20 runs at the Area H Ground in Rose Hall Town to lift the Berbice Cricket Board organised Kevin Sinclair under17 tournament. The victory ensured that Albion under the leadership of Damien Cecil successfully retained the title of which they were defending champion. The tournament is the second junior tournament to be successfully completed by the BCB for 2022 after the BCB/Tenelec under15 was completed in April. Port Mourant had defeated Rose Hall Canje in that final at the Albion Ground to emerge as champions. The 2022 under17 tournament was sponsored by national and West Indies player Kevin Sinclair.

Albion won the toss and decided to take first strike after early morning rain had forced the umpires to reduce the overs from fifty to forty. Albion scored 137 all out in 36.5 overs. Ari Afrizal Kadir top scored with 42 off 54 balls (4×4, 1×4) before he was run out by Vishal Williams after attempting a quick single, he was supported by Afraz Budhoo and Tameshwar Mangal who scored 17 and 14 respectively. Bowling for Port Mourant; Ravin Boodwah grabbed 2 for 14 off 6 overs and Salim Khan 2 for 28 off 8 overs.

In reply, Port Mourant were bowled out for 117 in 33.3 overs, with Guyana Under15 player Navin Boodwah scoring 25 off 35 balls, Salim Khan 24 off 49 balls and Ravin Boodwah 14. Bowling for Albion; Tameshwar Mangal grabbed 3 for 23 off 6.2 overs, Shiv Harripersaud 3 for 22 off 8 overs, Afraz Budhoo 2 for 15 off 7 overs and Kumar Deopersaud 2 for 20 off 8 overs.

Chairman of the BCB Competition Committee Leslie Solomon congratulated Albion for emerging as champions and urged the players to build on their success. Solomon also congratulated Port Mourant on being the runner up.

Special thanks were extended to Kevin Sinclair for his support of Berbice Cricket. The BCB is also currently hosting an under19 tournament involving over twenty teams and the final is expected to be played by this year end. Solomon also disclosed that the pro active board would next weekend host the finals of the West Berbice Jaferally 20/20 finals at the Shieldstown Ground and the Ivan Madray 20/20 first division tournament.

The board would also be starting the county wide second BCB/Dave West Indian Imports 40 overs tournament involving close to ninety teams. Four internal zone champions would emerge from West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. The four zone champions would then clash to decide who would become the overall Berbice champion. The board also intends to start its 2023 under15 and under17 tournament shortly as it forges ahead with its preparation for inter county tournaments.

Both teams in the under17 final received trophies and a financial prize, while Tameshwar Mangal copped the man of the final award. Carlton Sinclair, grandfather of Kevin Sinclair handed out the awards in his absence.