Vagrant remanded for damaging businessman’s property

Nov 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old male vagrant, was on Monday remanded to prison for damaging a businessman’s property at South Half Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Armani Mancini, the vagrant remanded for damaging a businessman’s property.

The accused identified as Armani Mancini was charged with Malicious Damage to Property, at the Charity Magistrates Court.  The charge was read to him by Magistrate Esther Sam.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, but bail was not granted by the magistrate.

The suspect was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until November 15, 2022, for hearing at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

 

  • Has micromanagement returned?

    Kaieteur News – It must be a lonely life for the country’s Vice President. Yesterday, images were posted on his Facebook... more

