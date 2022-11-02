Vagrant remanded for damaging businessman’s property

Latest update November 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old male vagrant, was on Monday remanded to prison for damaging a businessman’s property at South Half Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
The accused identified as Armani Mancini was charged with Malicious Damage to Property, at the Charity Magistrates Court. The charge was read to him by Magistrate Esther Sam.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, but bail was not granted by the magistrate.
The suspect was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned until November 15, 2022, for hearing at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.
Nov 02, 2022Kaieteur News – Success Wellfab defeated East Coast Legends (over 50) by seven wickets to win the Lusignan Sports Club over-40 T20 softball competition which was contested on Sunday night at...
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – I saw the confusion that occurs during the daily rush hour and on the weekends with vehicles lining... more
Kaieteur News – It must be a lonely life for the country’s Vice President. Yesterday, images were posted on his Facebook... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]