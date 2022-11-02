Taxi driver in alleged hit and run gets bail

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver, Vishram Singh, 38, of Somerset and Berks, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was granted $300,000 bail on Tuesday for allegedly causing the death of a minibus conductor on December 26, 2022 last.

The defendant was on the run for a number of months and was only nabbed recently. On Tuesday, he made his first court appearance at the Charity Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

It is alleged that on December 26 2021, at New Road Public Road on the Essequibo Coast, the accused drove his motorcar in a dangerous manner, resulting in the death of Vikash Kevin, an eighteen-year-old bus conductor of Lot 18 New Road, Essequibo Coast. Not only did he cause the death of the teen, but he also drove away from the scene, failing to render any assistance to the victim.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and he was granted bail. His next court appearance will be on November 21, 2022.