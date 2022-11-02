RHT Canje lifts inaugural youth title

Romario Shepherd/BCB U-13 Championship…

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Canje Community Centre Cricket Club, on Sunday, defeated defending champions, Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy, by fifteen runs to emerge as champions of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/Romario Shepherd Under-13 Tournament.

Playing in front of a sizable crowd of parents and cricket fans at the Area H Ground, the visiting team successfully defended their total of 65 to lift their first ever youth title.

The BCB is the only county board that organizes competitions for under-13 players. The tournament was sponsored by West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club won toss and elected to bat first on a beautiful day to play cricket blessed with sunshine. They scored 65 all out off 23.2 overs; Richard Ramdeholl scored 13, Tyrese McPherson made nine and extras top scored with 26.

Bowling for Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy; Dinesh Singh grabbed 5 wickets for 4 runs off 3 overs while he was supported by Balraj Narine, who grabbed 2 for 15 off 5 overs.

Rose Hall Town Poonai in reply were bundled out for 50 off 20.4 overs with captain Tameshwar Deonandan (16) being the only batsman to reach double figures. Richard Ramdehol grabbed 5 for 5 off 4.1 overs, which included a hat-trick, and he was supported by Aarush Hemraj, who claimed 4 for 6 off 4 overs.

Chairman of the BCB Competition Committee, Leslie Solomon, congratulated Rose Hall Canje on their historic achievement and urged them to remain focused. Speaking directly to the youths, he urged them to always strive for excellence and reassured them that the board, under the leadership of Hilbert Foster, would continue to invest into their career and future.

He also disclosed that the BCB have successfully completed tournaments at the under-13, under-15 and under-17 levels and is currently working on the under-19 tournament, all in 2022.

BCB Secretary, Angela Haniff, expressed thanks to West Indies all rounder Romario Shepherd and his wife for their sponsorship of the tournament. She noted that it is very pleasing to the BCB when players invest in the game that made them household names and assist the board to continue the rich legacy of Berbice cricket.

Both teams received a trophy and cash prize while Richard Ramdeholl carried home the Player of the Finals award.