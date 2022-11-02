Old age pension is not an entitlement

Kaieteur News – People under de wrang impression. Dem feel dat de country awash with oil money. But if dem only know dat Guyana pocket get pick and de oil companies is de one wah mekking de real dollars. Wah we getting is chicken feed. It nah enough fuh do de things dat people feel de government can do. And until people understand dat, dem gan have false expectations.

Oil prices high and so de country getting a little extra from de oil sales. But dat is not going to last forever. De oil monies can drop. Right now de prices lil high and so do government decide fuh pay out a lil $28000 to de more than 40,000 pensioners.

Is one-off payment because de government know dem can’t sustain a higher pension because dem know dat eventually de oil prices can decrease.

But one lady seh how de govament shoulda pay $100,000 instead of $28,000. Well if yuh do de maths, it would a tek more than 4 billion dollars fuh pay dat $100,000 per pensioner.

And no pensioner nah entitled to nuttin. Dem nah contribute to pension scheme. Wah dem getting is not an entitlement. Nah get mix up!

When de Pee N Cee was in power, yuh used to have qualifications fuh get old age pension. Only a selected number of people used to get de pension. But Grandpa Cheddi come and seh dat everybody over 65 years old should get once dem living in Guyana. But yuh know yuh gat some people living overseas want dat money.

So thank God for small mercies and enjoy yuh $28,000. As fuh dem wha want de $100,000, dem better wake up from dah sleep wah dem deh in.

