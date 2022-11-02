Nationwide clean-up exercise set for November 12

Kaieteur News – Another nationwide clean-up exercise has been set for the 12th of November to allow willing Guyanese to participate in the beautification of the country’s roadsides, neighbourhoods, dams and trenches.

The exercise will be led by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall. The clean-up is currently being organised by the National Enhancement Committee of which Dharamlall is a member of, and is scheduled to begin at 06:00hrs.The group aims to simultaneously clean up the 10 Administrative regions of Guyana.

With assistance from Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOS), the Private sector, the joint services and national and non-national volunteers; the ministry, which bears responsibility for the 10 regions, intends to co-ordinate the exercise through the Regional Democratic Councils (RDC), municipalities, and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and Community Development Councils.

As it is, the ministry has under its scope 10 regions, 10 municipalities, 70 NDCs and over 100 CDCs. Also to be integrated into the initiative, the Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) will also be involved in the initiative. A team will be deployed on Thursday to survey and identify areas that will require more priority ahead of time in order to allocate the needed resources for the exercise. The reconnaissance activity will be conducted by all Regional Executive Officers, chairpersons, town clerks, and overseers to confirm areas to prioritise and allocate resources for the clean-up to be done on the 12th of November. All Guyanese are encouraged to participate in the exercise.