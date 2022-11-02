MVP Sports Futsal Tournament rescheduled to Saturday

Kaieteur News – The Petra organised MVP Sports Futsal Tournament, which was scheduled to continue tonight, has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 6, to accommodate the Guyana Football Association’s (GFA) semi-final fixture, that involves a majority of the futsal competitors.

When the tournament resumes, another ten matches are scheduled to unfold at the National Gymnasium from 18:30 hrs.

The Women’s Division starts the night with Fruta Conquerors going up against Herstelling followed by Santos versus GT Panthers from 19:10 hrs. At 19:50 hrs, GDF will meet Tiger Bay, while Police face Avocado Ballers from 20:20 hrs.

On Saturday, the ladies commenced their competition which saw Fruta Conquerors defeat Tiger Bay (2 – 1), GDF got past Herstelling (5 – 1), Police triumph over GT Panther (2 – 1) and Avocado Ballers squeezed past Santos (2 – 1).

After the first round of matches, GDF and Fruta Conquerors lead Group A with three points each, ahead of Herstelling and Tiger Bay, who they defeated, respectively.

In Group B, Police lead with a superior goal difference while Avocado Ballers are second; both teams have three points each. GT Panthers and Santos were on the receiving end of the defeats from those two teams and are yet to secure a point in the Group.

For the Men, Tiger Bay and Mocha Family get the ball rolling then Sophia lock horns with Campbellville from 21:15 hrs. Bent Street and BV collide from 22:00 hrs while Back Circle take on Vengy FC at 22:45 hrs.

The evening’s last two encounters commence at 22:30 hrs and 00:15 hrs as Sparta battle Stabroek Ballers and Gold is Money clash with Future Stars, respectively.

As it stands in the Men’s Division, Sparta and Stabroek Ballers command Group A with four points each while Bent Street (2) and BV Team Cruel (0) are third and fourth, respectively. Gold is Money (6) lead Group B ahead of Future Stars (6), Tiger Bay (0) and Mocha Family (0).

Back Circle lead Group C with six points while Sophia is second on three points, Campbellville (3) is third and Vengy FC have yet to acquire a point.

The third edition of this tournament is sponsored by MVP Sports with support from Ansa McAl, through their Lucozade and Magnum bands, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.