Missing tourist identified as NYPD cop

Kaieteur News – The overseas-based Guyanese, who went missing at the Orinduik Falls during a birthday outing on Sunday, has been identified as an NYPD officer.

Missing is 43-year-old Gladstone Haynes. According to the New York Post, Officer Haynes worked for the 70th Precinct in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and was a serving member of the NYPD for the past 17-years.

“We are assisting the state department and local authorities with their investigation,” an NYPD spokesman told the media outlet.

Kaieteur News reported that both the Guyana Police Force and members of the Guyana Defence Force have launched a search operation to find Haynes, who disappeared after going for a swim at the Orinduik Falls, Region Eight, sometime around 15:00hrs on Sunday.

Information reaching this publication revealed that Haynes and the mother of his children, a 34-year-old woman from the United States of America (USA), were on a tour from Ogle Airport to Kaieteur Falls and then to Orinduik Falls, along with other tourists that day.

The woman who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday, told police that sometime around 15:00hrs, Haynes was swimming below the Orinduik Falls in the water which was streaming very heavily.

It was reported that Haynes went under the water but never resurfaced. An alarm was raised and now a search is ongoing for Haynes who has not been seen since.