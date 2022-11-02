Lennox Blackmore boxing tourney set for this month

Latest update November 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate will now be held from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th November at the National Gymnasium.
Medical exams and weigh in will be held on Thursday 17th November at 5pm. The Tournament will now include Junior’s and Youths categories.
All categories will be required to weigh in on the 17th at 5pm. The best gym for the Junior category will only come from the juniors category only. Coaches are asked to take note.
Terrence Poole MS Technical Director Guyana Boxing Association is the man overseeing the event.
