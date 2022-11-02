Guyana needs Politicians to work for the people- Dr. Joey Jagan

…says regret supporting APNU, PPP masquerading with no plan

Kaieteur News – Dr. Joey Jagan, former supporter of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition government and son of Guyana’s past President, Cheddi Jagan, does not believe that Guyana is on the path to success, being governed by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

He is equally adamant against the Coalition administration, which he says, failed to deliver results in at least two key sectors of the country, while in office between 2015 and 2020.

Dr. Jagan was a guest speaker on a Globespan 24×7 discussion last week, when he gave his views on several subject matters, including the future of the PPP, politics and leadership.

To this end, he told viewers of the live broadcast that Guyana is currently not being managed well. He explained, “The state of the governance of Guyana it’s basically a country that’s not governed well, so if the country is not governed well, and I’m talking by both parties, I’m not talking about one party in particular, I’m talking about the political people in power in Guyana through the ages with the exception probably of my father and (former President) Mr. (Desmond) Hoyte.”

He continued, “I am disappointed in both parties to tell you the truth. They don’t have any vision really for the country from what I am seeing.” The former politician went on to point out that he believes water and electricity are two major elements that help a country to develop, however under the previous Coalition administration, which he supported, he failed to see any progress in this regard.

He pointed out, “Mr. (David) Granger was there, I supported him, did he do anything to better our water and electricity and the answer, I can tell you is a clear no. And are these people in power doing anything about electricity? No! And they have no intention of doing anything about it…”

One of the hosts then asked Dr. Jagan if he regrets supporting the APNU when he said, “Hell yeah, I regret supporting APNU. You better believe I regret supporting APNU because APNU in doing nothing for nobody as far as I’m concerned and I regret supporting them…”

Likewise, when it comes to the incumbent leadership, Dr. Jagan explained, “It’s just a masquerade in a lot of ways.”

To this end, he shared that Guyana desperately needs leaders like his father who would be “honest” and “do their job for the public”.

The son of the late President Jagan was keen to note, “I have nothing against these people who are the leaders in the PPP or the PNC. I think a lot of them have good intentions for the country, however that is not enough. You must have a vision for the country. Good intention in gonna get us no where…I’m not saying that President Ali doesn’t have good intentions or Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo or Mr. Norton. They have good intentions; I don’t deny that.”

Importantly, he highlighted that the country’s racial barriers must be broken and one way this can be done is by simply ensuring equal distribution of wealth. “We got a racial problem first of all so when you talking about economic development, you got to talk about bringing people to share the pie, every race must share the pie. They must get a cut of the pie. If they don’t do that, you will have conflict forever and Guyana will never go anywhere,” he shared.