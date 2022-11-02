Gunmen invade Superbet outlet in Canje Berbice

Kaieteur News – Customers and the owners of a sports bar located at Farm, West Canje Berbice were left traumatised after armed men invaded the business place Monday night. The victims were robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, gold jewellery and other valuables.

Owner of the Suraj Sports Bar, Yogeeta Hemchand relayed to Kaieteur News that it was a normal night with over a dozen customers. Hemchand, along with her husband has been operating an off-license liquor shop at the frontline spot for a number of years.

They added Superbet to their services about six months ago. The Superbet is operated by her nephew. On the night in question, Yogeeta said she was at the Superbet when she saw a car, burgundy in colour pulled up and parked across the road, blasting loud music. The occupants of the vehicle were not visible. She said she moved away from the Superbet and went to her shop to attend to customers. She then noticed the men running towards the shop. She said she quickly reacted to save herself and family who were already in the house.

“I leave the beers on the counter and I go out lil bit and press the electrical door, so while I pressing it, I peeping and I see they run to the Superbet and tell everybody to lie down on the ground and that dem want all dem money.”

According to the businesswoman, she saw two of the men with handguns and she saw one of the perpetrators ripped a “fat gold chain” off the neck of one of the customers while the other men were raiding the pockets of other customers. She said, “by the time the chain cut, the door already come down and I was safe inside and I start make call and I call for the neighbour and by the time I make calls, the car with the music gone.” The business owner said she also tried contacting the police outpost located a stone’s throw away but they did not respond. She subsequently made contact with the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam and they sent a patrol some 30 minutes later. “Police took 30 minutes to arrive…we have a toll gate outpost here, dem na respond. They don’t have a vehicle, the phone not working…so we call Central,” she said. Police are investigating the matter.