GLSC, FAO commence LIDAR aerial survey, mapping of Guyana

Latest update November 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Lands & Survey Commission (GLSC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have commenced aerial survey and mapping across the country using LIDAR Technologies.
In the coming weeks, international expertise provided by Medici Land Governance (MLG) and its partners will conduct aerial surveying activities across Guyana using the latest – Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) aerial mapping imagery and technologies, the FAO said in a press release.
The aerial survey will use an aircraft carrying LIDAR sensors and mapping cameras to collect highly accurate and detailed LIDAR and orthophoto maps of the land surface within targeted regions. The data collected will be processed to produce digital terrain models and map imagery for extracting infrastructure, water features, and 3D building models. The resulting data will then be entered into key layers to update the national base maps, which are over 50 years old. At the end of this exercise, over 500 km2 of the urbanized land area (nearly all of Guyana’s urban footprint) and over 15,000 km2 of the rural area will be surveyed using this new technology.
According to the FAO, Mr. Enrique Monize, Commissioner of GLSC, said, “we are excited to see the latest mapping technologies being employed to advance land surveying. Even though LIDAR has been used before in Guyana, this is the first large scale activity that also combines the traditional imagery with LIDAR for mapping purposes in the country.”
Dr. Gillian Smith, FAO Representative, added: “it is our pleasure to support Guyana’s efforts to transform land management and administration.” This activity is part of the objectives of the Sustainable Land Development and Management (SLDM) project, which seeks to advance technology in land management and development. The project is implemented by GLSC and the FAO with funding from the Guyana’s REDD+ Investment Fund.
Nov 02, 2022Kaieteur News – Success Wellfab defeated East Coast Legends (over 50) by seven wickets to win the Lusignan Sports Club over-40 T20 softball competition which was contested on Sunday night at...
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – I saw the confusion that occurs during the daily rush hour and on the weekends with vehicles lining... more
Kaieteur News – It must be a lonely life for the country’s Vice President. Yesterday, images were posted on his Facebook... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]