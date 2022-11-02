GCC Tigers, Bounty GCC claim Women’s & Men’s titles

Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championships…

– SHC Snipers secure 2nd Division glory

Kaieteur News – Following several nights of intense hockey, the Guyana Hockey Board’s (GHB) Bounty Supermarkets National Indoor Hockey Championships came to a close on Sunday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

In the men’s second division semifinals, YMCA Old Fort Beta edged GCC Pitbulls 4-3 to earn their place in the finals while SHC Snipers dominated in their game against the previously outstanding YMCA Old Fort Top Form, with a 7-2 finish to secure the other spot in the final.

SHC Snipers continued to play clinically in their final match and hammered YMCA Old Fort Beta to a 7-1 finish. The lone goal for Old Fort Beta was scored by Jael Gaskin while Tahrea Garnett and Shakeem Fausette scored the majority of the goals for the Snipers. Shakeem Fausette walked away with the MVP award in this category while his teammate Raoul Whittaker earned the best goalkeeper award.

Meanwhile, in the Vets Division Aderemi Simon of YMCA Old Fort showcased his dominance in his division scoring both goals for his team, against Bounty GCC to earn the Vets Title. The MVP award went to Devin Hooper while the well deserved best Goalkeeper award went to Old Fort’s Anthony Cole.

In the ladies’ semifinal matches GCC Spice and GCC Tigers both eliminated their opponents to clash head-to-head in the finals.

The two GCC sister teams put on a good show for the fans. However, they were tied 2-2 at the buzzer.

Sarah Klautky and Gabriella Xavier of GCC Tigers, who scored in the initial phase of the game, scored once again in the penalty shoot-out as their team walked away with the trophy.

Sonia Jardine netted the only goal for GCC Spice while the talented Abosaide Cadogan put forth a MVP performance while her teammate, Empress Charles, was adjudged the best goalkeeper.

The men’s semifinals saw Pepsi Hickers winning by a 2 goal difference (5-3) against YMCA Old Fort. Bounty GCC also eliminated GCC The Sequel to ultimately face Pepsi Hickers in the finals. After a feisty final showdown Bounty GCC carted off with the Bounty Supermarket National Indoor Hockey Championship. A crowd favourite, Jamarj Assanah, won the MVP award while Shane Cruikshank earned the best goalkeeper award.

The GHB will now prepare to host the Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Tournament, which will be contested from December 1 – 4, at the same venue.