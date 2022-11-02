Convicted rapist slapped with another rape charge

Kaieteur News – A miner who was one week ago, found guilty of raping an underage girl back in 2019 is now facing another rape charge. The convicted rapist, Rafael Doobay, 28, of Airy Hall Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was charged on Friday for raping his second under age victim.

He appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The court heard that Doobay had allegedly raped another female minor on April 6, 2022. Bail was not granted, and Doobay will have to return to court on November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the convicted rapist is awaiting sentencing for raping his first underage victim in 2019. According to reports, he was acquainted with the victim and visited their home on October 24, that year while her family was asleep. The underage girl opened the door for him and he entered but subsequently forced himself on her.

He was later charged and remanded to prison. However, Doobay was subsequently granted bail, while the trial for the first rape matter was ongoing at the Suddie High Court. It was while out on bail that Doobay raped the other underage girl.