Convicted rapist slapped with another rape charge

Latest update November 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A miner who was one week ago, found guilty of raping an underage girl back in 2019 is now facing another rape charge. The convicted rapist, Rafael Doobay, 28, of Airy Hall Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was charged on Friday for raping his second under age victim.
He appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The court heard that Doobay had allegedly raped another female minor on April 6, 2022. Bail was not granted, and Doobay will have to return to court on November 18, 2022.
Meanwhile, the convicted rapist is awaiting sentencing for raping his first underage victim in 2019. According to reports, he was acquainted with the victim and visited their home on October 24, that year while her family was asleep. The underage girl opened the door for him and he entered but subsequently forced himself on her.
He was later charged and remanded to prison. However, Doobay was subsequently granted bail, while the trial for the first rape matter was ongoing at the Suddie High Court. It was while out on bail that Doobay raped the other underage girl.
Nov 02, 2022Kaieteur News – Success Wellfab defeated East Coast Legends (over 50) by seven wickets to win the Lusignan Sports Club over-40 T20 softball competition which was contested on Sunday night at...
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Nov 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – I saw the confusion that occurs during the daily rush hour and on the weekends with vehicles lining... more
Kaieteur News – It must be a lonely life for the country’s Vice President. Yesterday, images were posted on his Facebook... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]