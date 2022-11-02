Car bandits rob Friendship burger stand

Kaieteur News – A woman was on Monday night beaten by gunmen during an armed robbery at an Azeez Burger stand, located along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

She was reportedly working at the stand when the bandits pulled up in what looked like a heavily-tinted silver grey Toyota Allex motorcar during the late evening hours. The brazen robbery was captured on a CCTV camera mounted on a nearby building. According to the footage seen, the car pulled up next to where the stand was and parked. It appeared as if the victim may have thought that the occupants of the car were potential customers.

She positioned herself at the counter of the stand to serve them. The car remained parked for a short while as if the occupants were deciding what they should order, when suddenly the back door of the vehicle opened and two men emerged from the back seat, as the car drove off a short distance to wait on them. One of the men was dressed in dark-coloured clothing, while the other appeared to be wearing either white or yellow clothing, and carried a shiny metal object (gun) in his right hand.

They ran up to the stand, jumped over the counter and grabbed the woman. She tried to fend them off but they wrestled her to the ground. One of the men searched the stand for cash, while the other pinned the woman on the ground and searched her. The men reportedly grabbed the little cash they found and escaped in the waiting car. According to the woman, she is still in pain from the blows she received from the bandits.

The victim, in a comment she made on Facebook said, “ I am the girl that was attacked last nite at azeezz burger in friendship, I’m not ok, I am in bad pain, that guy hit me so bad saying them gone killed me an so… Guys am really not feeling well but thanks to my sweet Jesus I’m safe and sound and alive.”

East Bank police are currently trying to locate the suspects.