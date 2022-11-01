Woman to stand trial for killing 73-year-old lover

Kaieteur News – Radha Sukwah, the woman who allegedly killed her 73-year-old lover back in 2018, was on Monday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the offence.

Sukwah, of Lot 363 Charity Housing Scheme was charged with manslaughter. It is alleged that on August 3, 2018 at Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, Sukwah killed Deonarine, also known as ‘Russian.’

On Monday, Magistrate Esther Sam ruled that the Prosecutor has established a prima facie case for manslaughter. As such, Sukwah was committed to stand trial at the Essequibo High Court before a Judge and a Jury at the next practicable sitting of the assizes.

Attorney-at-Law, Bernard DaSilva is the Special Prosecutor in the case. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC had appointed DaSilva the Prosecutor of the case, after Deonarine’s family complained about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.

Initial reports had indicated that Deonarine was shot by a ‘masked man’ with a ‘long gun’ after answering a call at his front door. A police release stated that Sukwah had grabbed a knife that the intruder had and also held onto his gun.

However, police later revealed that the woman subsequently told Investigators that Deonarine was accidentally shot during an argument. It was alleged that Deonarine sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach when the victim and accused struggled over a shotgun he had picked up.

Sukwah remains out on $400,000 pending trial at the High Court.