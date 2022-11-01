Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman to stand trial for killing 73-year-old lover

Nov 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Radha Sukwah, the woman who allegedly killed her 73-year-old lover back in 2018, was on Monday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the offence.

Radha Sukwah

Sukwah, of Lot 363 Charity Housing Scheme was charged with manslaughter. It is alleged that on August 3, 2018 at Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, Sukwah killed Deonarine, also known as ‘Russian.’

Dead, Deonarine

On Monday, Magistrate Esther Sam ruled that the Prosecutor has established a prima facie case for manslaughter. As such, Sukwah was committed to stand trial at the Essequibo High Court before a Judge and a Jury at the next practicable sitting of the assizes.

Attorney-at-Law, Bernard DaSilva is the Special Prosecutor in the case. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC had appointed DaSilva the Prosecutor of the case, after Deonarine’s family complained about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.

Initial reports had indicated that Deonarine was shot by a ‘masked man’ with a ‘long gun’ after answering a call at his front door. A police release stated that Sukwah had grabbed a knife that the intruder had and also held onto his gun.

However, police later revealed that the woman subsequently told Investigators that Deonarine was accidentally shot during an argument. It was alleged that Deonarine sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach when the victim and accused struggled over a shotgun he had picked up.

Sukwah remains out on $400,000 pending trial at the High Court.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Unknowns, Achievers to battle in ExxonMobil Futsal final

Team Unknowns, Achievers to battle in ExxonMobil Futsal final

Nov 01, 2022

…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two...
Read More
Ali Mohamed’s ton, Sankar’s 5-94 highlight drawn match at Bourda

Ali Mohamed’s ton, Sankar’s 5-94 highlight...

Nov 01, 2022

Santos and GFC storm into semis following respective extra-time victories

Santos and GFC storm into semis following...

Nov 01, 2022

Athanaze’s maiden ton gives Volcanoes 28-run win over Harpy Eagles

Athanaze’s maiden ton gives Volcanoes 28-run...

Nov 01, 2022

AJM Enterprise launches “We got you covered” campaign for the GMRSC International Race of Champions VVIP

AJM Enterprise launches “We got you covered”...

Nov 01, 2022

Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s winning streak halted by Good Hope

Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s...

Nov 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Is MoM another pappy show?

    Kaieteur News – The objectives of ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) are commendable. The problems which the Men on Mission... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]