Woman to stand trial for killing 73-year-old lover

Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM
Nov 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Radha Sukwah, the woman who allegedly killed her 73-year-old lover back in 2018, was on Monday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the offence.
Sukwah, of Lot 363 Charity Housing Scheme was charged with manslaughter. It is alleged that on August 3, 2018 at Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, Sukwah killed Deonarine, also known as ‘Russian.’
On Monday, Magistrate Esther Sam ruled that the Prosecutor has established a prima facie case for manslaughter. As such, Sukwah was committed to stand trial at the Essequibo High Court before a Judge and a Jury at the next practicable sitting of the assizes.
Attorney-at-Law, Bernard DaSilva is the Special Prosecutor in the case. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC had appointed DaSilva the Prosecutor of the case, after Deonarine’s family complained about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.
Initial reports had indicated that Deonarine was shot by a ‘masked man’ with a ‘long gun’ after answering a call at his front door. A police release stated that Sukwah had grabbed a knife that the intruder had and also held onto his gun.
However, police later revealed that the woman subsequently told Investigators that Deonarine was accidentally shot during an argument. It was alleged that Deonarine sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach when the victim and accused struggled over a shotgun he had picked up.
Sukwah remains out on $400,000 pending trial at the High Court.
Nov 01, 2022…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two...
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Ms. Isabelle DeCaires and Professor Percy Hintzen have written some terribly misleading stuff about... more
Kaieteur News – The objectives of ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) are commendable. The problems which the Men on Mission... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]