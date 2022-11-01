West Indies Women’s U19 set for camp and trials ahead of India tour

Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the squad for the West Indies Women’s Under-19 training camp and trial matches to be played next month in Trinidad. The 23 players will participate in two trial matches today, 1 November and a third trial match tomorrow, Wednesday, 2 November.
Following these matches, they will have a skills and fitness sessions from 4 to 6 November under the guidance of Head Coach, Steve Liburd. This is part of the preparations for upcoming tour of India from 7 to 25 of November (match schedule to be announced at a later date).
This series in the sub-continent will form a crucial part of the team’s preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The global event will feature 41 matches be played from 14 to 29 January in South Africa. The official warm-up matches will be from 9 to 11 January. The 16 participating teams will play in four groups in the preliminary round. West Indies have been drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand, Ireland and Indonesia.
Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket said: “The upcoming training camp in Trinidad for our Women’s U19 squad will be an important component of their preparation for their inaugural tour of India which immediately follows, and also for the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup which takes place in South Africa in January. During the eight-day camp, the squad will continue its ongoing program of technical, tactical, physical and mental preparation. The entire experience of the camp, and subsequent tour to India, will play a big role in the development of our next generation of international female cricketers who have had limited experience of playing outside the region before now.”
TRAINING SQUAD
Asabi Callender
Kenika Cassar
Jahzara Claxton
Naijanni Cumberbatch
Destiny Edward
Earnisha Fontaine
Jannillea Glasgow
Realeanna Grimmond
Trishan Holder
Zaida James
Djenaba Joseph
Maria La Foucade
Namiah Marcellin
KDJazz Mitchell
Ashmini Munisar
Niveena Ramnauth
Cyanna Retemiah
Selena Ross
Shalini Samaroo
Shunelle Sawh
Lena Scott
Abini St Jean
Kate Wilmott
