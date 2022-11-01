Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

West Indies Women’s U19 set for camp and trials ahead of India tour

Nov 01, 2022 Sports

CWI has announced the squad for the West Indies Women’s Under-19 training camp and trial matches to be played this month in Trinidad.

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the squad for the West Indies Women’s Under-19 training camp and trial matches to be played next month in Trinidad. The 23 players will participate in two trial matches today, 1 November and a third trial match tomorrow, Wednesday, 2 November.

Following these matches, they will have a skills and fitness sessions from 4 to 6 November under the guidance of Head Coach, Steve Liburd. This is part of the preparations for upcoming tour of India from 7 to 25 of November (match schedule to be announced at a later date).

This series in the sub-continent will form a crucial part of the team’s preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The global event will feature 41 matches be played from 14 to 29 January in South Africa. The official warm-up matches will be from 9 to 11 January. The 16 participating teams will play in four groups in the preliminary round. West Indies have been drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand, Ireland and Indonesia.

Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket said: “The upcoming training camp in Trinidad for our Women’s U19 squad will be an important component of their preparation for their inaugural tour of India which immediately follows, and also for the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup which takes place in South Africa in January. During the eight-day camp, the squad will continue its ongoing program of technical, tactical, physical and mental preparation.  The entire experience of the camp, and subsequent tour to India, will play a big role in the development of our next generation of international female cricketers who have had limited experience of playing outside the region before now.”

TRAINING SQUAD

Asabi Callender

Kenika Cassar

Jahzara Claxton

Naijanni Cumberbatch

Destiny Edward

Earnisha Fontaine

Jannillea Glasgow

Realeanna Grimmond

Trishan Holder

Zaida James

Djenaba Joseph

Maria La Foucade

Namiah Marcellin

KDJazz Mitchell

Ashmini Munisar

Niveena Ramnauth

Cyanna Retemiah

Selena Ross

Shalini Samaroo

Shunelle Sawh

Lena Scott

Abini St Jean

Kate Wilmott

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Team Unknowns, Achievers to battle in ExxonMobil Futsal final

Team Unknowns, Achievers to battle in ExxonMobil Futsal final

Nov 01, 2022

…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two...
Read More
Ali Mohamed’s ton, Sankar’s 5-94 highlight drawn match at Bourda

Ali Mohamed’s ton, Sankar’s 5-94 highlight...

Nov 01, 2022

Santos and GFC storm into semis following respective extra-time victories

Santos and GFC storm into semis following...

Nov 01, 2022

Athanaze’s maiden ton gives Volcanoes 28-run win over Harpy Eagles

Athanaze’s maiden ton gives Volcanoes 28-run...

Nov 01, 2022

AJM Enterprise launches “We got you covered” campaign for the GMRSC International Race of Champions VVIP

AJM Enterprise launches “We got you covered”...

Nov 01, 2022

Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s winning streak halted by Good Hope

Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s...

Nov 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Is MoM another pappy show?

    Kaieteur News – The objectives of ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) are commendable. The problems which the Men on Mission... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]