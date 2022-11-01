Santos and GFC storm into semis following respective extra-time victories

Georgetown FA Senior League KO round…



Kaieteur News – Quarter-final action in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Senior League which kicked off the knock-out round got off to a frenetic pace on Sunday last at the Mecca of Football in Guyana, Georgetown Football Club Ground, GFC.

The feature clash between Santos and Pele was billed to be a potential humdinger and it turned out exactly that way as the two old rivals went at each other from the first to the final whistle, but it was the lads in all-white who prevailed in the seven-goal thriller, 4-3. Santos has earned a date with the winner of the quarter-final clash between Police FC and Western Tigers to be contested tomorrow (Wednesday) at the same venue.

Both matches went into extra time, and the opening salvo between the home team GFC and Vengy FC did not produce any goals in full time, It was the ‘Bourda Blues’ which showed admirable fortitude to fire in three unanswered goals in the 30-minutes of extra time to book their place in the final four; a date with the winner of Wednesday’s third quarter-final match between the GDF and GT Panthers.

Santos’ Stephen Reynolds fired in a hat-trick of goals, leading his team to a grinding win over their long-time rivals. But it was Pele who would have tasted glory first owing to an own goal scored by Santos.

In trying to clear a ball in the box in just the 5th minute, Joshua Braithwaite only succeeded in slicing the ball past his goalkeeper to hand Pele the early advantage. However, those celebrations were short-lived as Santos drew level with a good shot from outside the box from Akosi Jervis that slipped past the outstretched hands of the Pele custodian. The field and ball were slightly slippery following a brief shower.

Santos displayed determination, having had to play a player less following the exit of Antowne Vasconcellos who was booked for a second time. Nonetheless, Stephen Reynolds came to the rescue of his team with three goals including the extra-time winner that essentially sealed their final-four place. He was on target in the 37th, 80th, and 100th minute.

Calvin Shepherd had scored Pele’s second goal and, like their first, they were gifted another own goal in the 58th minute, this time around, goalkeeper Alex Murray was the guilty player. Santos though, despite giving away two goals, were able to hold their nerve to win the contest.

GFC too had to pull out all the stops to stave off the robust challenge presented by Vengy FC. During 90 minutes of play, neither team were able to score which saw extra time being employed to arrive at the winner.

It was GFC that capitalised on the waning mental focus of Vengy to hit three unanswered goals which were scored by Rondel Petters, Lennox Young, and Dominick Nelson.

Tomorrow evening will produce the final two teams for the semis, and another evening of pulsating action is anticipated. GDF take on GT Panthers at 18:00hrs followed by Police and Western Tigers at 20:00hrs.