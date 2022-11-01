Region Two gets first ever Dialysis Centre

Kaieteur News – Following an announcement back in March that the Government is looking to establish a Dialysis Centre in Region Two, the Ministry of Health on Monday, launched the first ever dialysis centre in that region.

The Health Ministry in a brief statement said that the centre is housed in the compound of the Suddie Regional Hospital and is a joint venture between the Government and 5G Dialysis Centre.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, in his brief remarks expressed his appreciation for the support and efforts of the 5G Dialysis Centre in their partnership with the Ministry, to provide dialysis treatment to patients in Region Two.

With this, he highlighted the need for preventative measures to be taken to decrease the demand for dialysis among patients. The Minister said, “We have to make more efforts to prevent people from reaching the stage of having to use dialysis.”

He explained also that the dialysis service is a very significant aspect of health care and that persons from the region were trained to provide the services. The newly established facility is set to benefit patients across the region. No longer will patients have to travel to the capital city for dialysis treatment.

Present at the simple ceremony yesterday were Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh, Regional Chairman, Vilma De Silver, Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oudith, Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, Nephrologist attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr. Hemchand Barran, representatives of the 5G Dialysis Centre, Mr. Osafo George, and Chairperson of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Arnold Adams.