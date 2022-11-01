Region Two gets first ever Dialysis Centre

Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM
Nov 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Following an announcement back in March that the Government is looking to establish a Dialysis Centre in Region Two, the Ministry of Health on Monday, launched the first ever dialysis centre in that region.
The Health Ministry in a brief statement said that the centre is housed in the compound of the Suddie Regional Hospital and is a joint venture between the Government and 5G Dialysis Centre.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, in his brief remarks expressed his appreciation for the support and efforts of the 5G Dialysis Centre in their partnership with the Ministry, to provide dialysis treatment to patients in Region Two.
With this, he highlighted the need for preventative measures to be taken to decrease the demand for dialysis among patients. The Minister said, “We have to make more efforts to prevent people from reaching the stage of having to use dialysis.”
He explained also that the dialysis service is a very significant aspect of health care and that persons from the region were trained to provide the services. The newly established facility is set to benefit patients across the region. No longer will patients have to travel to the capital city for dialysis treatment.
Present at the simple ceremony yesterday were Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh, Regional Chairman, Vilma De Silver, Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oudith, Regional Health Officer, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, Nephrologist attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Dr. Hemchand Barran, representatives of the 5G Dialysis Centre, Mr. Osafo George, and Chairperson of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Arnold Adams.
Nov 01, 2022…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two...
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Ms. Isabelle DeCaires and Professor Percy Hintzen have written some terribly misleading stuff about... more
Kaieteur News – The objectives of ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) are commendable. The problems which the Men on Mission... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]