Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s winning streak halted by Good Hope

Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM
Nov 01, 2022 Sports
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA…
Kaieteur News – Queenstown United recorded their first win of the Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League kicked off on Sunday last at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.
Sunday’s play which was affected by rain also saw the winning run of Henrietta United being halted when they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Good Hope FC which secured their second point in the league.
Despite being held, Henrietta United have remained on the summit of the points table with 13 from their five matches, Good Hope bring up the rear with two from a similar number of matches.
Queenstown’s win was achieved on account of a good performance from Romalo Hubbard who netted both goals, in the 10th and 22nd minutes.
Nov 01, 2022…$500,000 to the winners on Saturday in Linden Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil Futsal tournament semi-finals on Saturday were considered a goal fest, with 33 goals scored in just two...
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Nov 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Ms. Isabelle DeCaires and Professor Percy Hintzen have written some terribly misleading stuff about... more
Kaieteur News – The objectives of ‘Men on Mission’ (MoM) are commendable. The problems which the Men on Mission... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]