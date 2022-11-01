Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM

Queenstown secure first win; Henrietta’s winning streak halted by Good Hope

Nov 01, 2022 Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA…

Romalo Hubbard – Queenstown FC

Kaieteur News – Queenstown United recorded their first win of the Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League kicked off on Sunday last at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.
Sunday’s play which was affected by rain also saw the winning run of Henrietta United being halted when they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Good Hope FC which secured their second point in the league.
Despite being held, Henrietta United have remained on the summit of the points table with 13 from their five matches, Good Hope bring up the rear with two from a similar number of matches.
Queenstown’s win was achieved on account of a good performance from Romalo Hubbard who netted both goals, in the 10th and 22nd minutes.

 

 

