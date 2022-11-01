Latest update November 1st, 2022 3:56 AM

Man who broke into private jet at CJIA nabbed

Nov 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Albert Rajram called ‘Bunny’ of Circuit Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, has been arrested by Police for allegedly breaking into a private jet that was on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) tarmac.

Arrested, Albert ‘Bunny’ Rajram

Kaieteur News understands that the jet had arrived at the airport sometime on Wednesday last, and on Friday, when the pilots arrived at the aircraft to prepare for departure, they noticed that the main door was breached.

Authorities were called in and an investigation was launched. Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum who confirmed the incident with this publication yesterday, related that the lone suspect has been arrested and is in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

The Crime Chief shared that the suspect informed investigators that he dug a hole under the perimeter fence of the airport and made his way onto the airport tarmac. Afterwards, he broke into the aircraft and stole several items.

Rajram was arrested at his home where a search was conducted and the articles he reportedly stole were recovered. Among the articles he is accused of stealing were iPods and alcoholic beverages. The investigation is continuing.

